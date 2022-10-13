Churches’ job not to cater to cultural whims
The Christian church’s job is to hold up the standard of truth. It is not to satisfy the culture or make everyone feel good. It is to offer God’s truth in a world without it.
With more than 300 churches in the Fort Wayne area, how many are actually doing their job? Do your own study and compare what’s being taught in their pulpits and Bible studies to Holy Scripture. It should be the same.
Richard Burridge
Fort Wayne
Indefensible actions call for Henry’s resignation
Our mayor has pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated.
I do not know his pattern of drinking and driving prior to this offense. What I do know is the act itself is really stupid and selfish.
I had an aunt who died in 1984 at the hands of a drunk driver. It offends me to hear, “But Tom does a great job.” “But Tom cares about the community.” “But Tom brought so much to Fort Wayne development.” All of these might be true but are excuses to justify Tom Henry’s behavior.
The Henry family owns alcohol-serving establishments. They of all people should understand the seriousness of drinking and getting behind the wheel.
Poor judgment has no place in leadership. No one, Republican or Democrat, should set aside such behavior just because a politician might be your guy. As adults, we are role models for the children of this community and as for mixing alcohol to the level of impairment and driving there should be zero tolerance.
Would you like your son or daughter to kill someone in a motor vehicle accident because they were drunk and use the Mayor Tom Henry defense? I think not. Children watch what we do and the standard we set.
You are foolish if you give this incident a pass based upon your politics. I’m sorry to say this, but we put our trust in Mayor Tom Henry. He let us down and now he should resign.
David L. Nichols
Fort Wayne
Casino workers deserve smoke-free environment
The pandemic has changed a lot in our everyday lives, for better and for worse. A new report finds one change that’s for the better – casinos without indoor smoking generate more revenue than those that allow smoking inside.
This cuts against the conventional wisdom that has guided decision-making in Indiana for far too long, and this new reality should encourage more Hoosier legislators to take action to protect casino workers from needlessly breathing dangerous secondhand smoke on the job.
The report, conducted by Las Vegas-based C3 Gaming, finds that “data from multiple jurisdictions clearly indicates that banning smoking no longer causes a dramatic drop in gaming revenue. In fact, non-smoking properties appear to be performing better than their counterparts that continue to allow smoking.”
The authors analyzed several competitive markets across the country, including in Indiana, and found similar results.
Maintaining indoor smoking at Indiana casinos comes at a high cost. Thousands of workers and patrons remain exposed to secondhand smoke. We applaud casinos in Indiana that have voluntarily gone smokefree indoors – French Lick Casino, Four Winds and soon the new casino in Terre Haute. But every other casino should follow suit.
Indiana casino workers deserve protections – it’s time for state legislators to act to ensure that no worker must choose between their health and a paycheck.
Tiffany Nichols
Advocacy director, American Lung Association in Indiana
Letters deadline
Letters related to the Nov. 8 election must be receive no later than noon Oct. 31 to be considered for publication.