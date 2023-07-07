Pickleball precursor was just kids’ fun
In the summer of ’65, a bunch of us Little Leaguers would always play whiffle ball at Klug Park on Fort Wayne’s north side.
One day, and I don’t remember why, almost everyone had to leave. That left four of us. We were kids and had abundant energy to burn, so we had to find something else to do. After taking our Fred Flintstone bat down to the tennis court and playing home run derby for awhile, we were ready for something else.
We went to the park pavilion and got four paddleball paddles and took them and our whiffle ball to the tennis court. We played a game we called pwhiffleball – a mashup of paddle and whiffle ball. We only used the service boxes of the tennis court on each side. Anything past that was out. We played that game for the rest of the summer whenever the tennis court was not being used by grown-ups.
Little did we know that a half century later a version of our made-up game would be called pickleball and become the fastest-growing sport in America. We were just kids trying to entertain ourselves.
What a summer that was. I must go home now because the streetlights just came on.
D.R. Murphy
Fort Wayne
Juneteenth salutes step toward a better society
In the letter written by Robert Hart of Fort Wayne (June 28), he says that creating the Juneteenth holiday is the “damnedest thing this country has ever done.”
Juneteenth is not a new holiday but a newly designated federal holiday. Juneteenth has been celebrated as a state holiday for some folks for more than 40 years and as community and cultural celebrations for more than 150 years.
Besides, to honor and celebrate the day that Black American citizens on Galveston Island, Texas, found out that they were no longer slaves, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation, seems pretty important to me. The damnedest thing is that it took two years for them to find out they were legally free.
Hart also says that Juneteenth “serves no purpose except to keep on bringing stuff up that should be forgot, and it also has nothing to do with this country now.” I have to assume he is referring to slavery. Acknowledging that we built this country on the forced free labor of Black slaves is essential to moving forward. Being uncomfortable hearing and/or talking about our country’s slavery past is OK and expected, but that is not a reason to forget about it.
Admitting our mistakes and trying to do better is part of the healing process, and we have a long way to go in that. The healing process has been made harder by the years of blatant racism from post-Reconstruction through the Jim Crow era and even into today. Racism today can be less overt; for instance, voter security bills that make it harder for minorities to vote or school voucher programs that were purported to help minority children escape failing schools but actually benefit white, middle-class families.
The Fourth of July is certainly a day to celebrate the independence of our country from Britain, but for Black people in America in 1776, this did not guarantee independence from violence, repression, discrimination or slavery.
Commemoration of June 19, 1865, however, does celebrate Black American citizens’ independence from slavery. Unfortunately, freedom from violence, repression and discrimination cannot be fully celebrated even today.
Danny Swim
Spencerville