‘Reduction’ foreign concept to most in Congress
Beware of anything done by Congress that contains the word “reduction.”
I remember when Congress passed the Paperwork Reduction Act. My wife and I were small business owners. Prior to the implementation of the Paperwork Reduction Act, I had to file an estimated tax report quarterly (four times per year).
Upon implementation of the Paperwork Reduction Act, I had to file estimated tax reports monthly (12 times per year).
According to Congress, the word “reduction” means “multiply by three.”
Color me skeptical.
James Schmelzer
Fort Wayne
Here and in Ukraine, referendums vital tool
Why do we not have ballot referendums in every state? Referendums would give citizens a reason to vote in gerrymandered states such as Indiana.
Federal and state referendums could break our current partisan gridlock. The Kansas abortion access referendum was exciting because it allowed voters to weigh in on a complex, controversial issue.
Referendums could be used to decide issues such as assault rifle ownership and whether Americans are happy with an open southern border.
Imagine, real democracy, majority rule and an end to partisan bickering. We can always return to our current dysfunctional system if we fail at direct democracy.
Understanding and respecting referendums would greatly improve our foreign policy.
On March 16, this newspaper published the following Associated Press report in Today in History: “In 2014, Crimeans voted to leave Ukraine and join Russia, overwhelmingly approving a referendum that sought to unite the strategically important Black Sea region with the country it was part of for some 250 years.”
Americans are repeatedly told Russia annexed Crimea in a hostile invasion. Russian troops were present to ensure election integrity because Crimeans did not trust the Kyiv government.
It is simple to research which version of events is true (i.e., Google). Understanding what happened in Crimea in 2014 is important because people in the Donbas wish to hold a similar referendum in 2022.
Imagine ending war in Ukraine with ballots instead of bullets. The United Nations, European Union, United States and Russia could monitor the integrity of the vote.
We can continue to pour weapons into Ukraine, but they are as likely to defeat Russia as Taiwan is to defeat mainland China.
Our tens of billions of dollars in weapons will buy us the scorn of Ukrainians who will blame us for their defeat.
I am not a Russian apologist. I am an Air Force veteran who believes the United States would never allow hostile weapons on our border.
Real support for Ukraine is ending the war with democracy.
Tim Tiernon
Fort Wayne
Time for Republicans to do the right thing
To our honorable GOP representatives and their pathetic “oversight” vow re. the search of the former president’s home: Snap out of it.
We trust that you are all reasonably intelligent. You’re acting exactly opposite of that notion. You are the gatekeepers of our fragile democracy. You let this happen! It’s up to you to fix this. I won’t hold my breath.
Elected reps swore an oath to the Constitution, not a wannabe demagogue. So did Donald Trump. And it’s plain that he only cares about himself. How much more do you all need to see?
We as a population don’t mean squat to him. Pull the plug before it’s too late (although it probably already is).
Jeff Hamilton
Auburn
Correction
Because of an editor’s error, East Allen Superintendent Marilyn Hissong was misidentified in an Aug. 11 Opinion page piece.