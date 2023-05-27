Thinking back to World War II, I was 10 years old when my father, Harry Monn, was drafted the day before Thanksgiving 1943. He left 10 days before Christmas, making a somewhat sad holiday season for our family. He was a month away from being 38, the draft age limit at the time, and the father of five, but still he had to go.
He was stationed in Europe for much of the two years he was gone. He served behind the lines, living in tents, and drove for the Red Ball Express, taking supplies to the front lines at night, with no lights so as not to attract the enemy. He sent censored letters home, and we tried to guess what words had been cut out – mostly his location (that was forbidden).
Shortly after the war ended in August 1945, he was able to return home. What a joyous homecoming for all of us!
Harriet Monn Stennfeld
Fort Wayne
I would like to honor my five brothers who served in World War II: Lewis, Seaborn, Bill, Vilas and Frank Wood.
Frank was killed in June 1945 on Okinawa, and a nephew, Cpl. Richard Wood, was killed in Vietnam in 1968.
My late husband, Ross, was a retired senior master sergeant in the Air Force.
Also, thank you to grandsons Chris and Ross H. Noble. They served in the Gulf War. Ross is still a member of the Indiana National Guard.
A big thank you to all now serving, veterans and families.
MARYLIN NOBLE
Kendallville
I served in the U.S. Army 4th Infantry Division in 1965-67, including 12 months in Vietnam, just as my dad served in World War II far out in the Pacific in New Guinea. (He never saw me until I was 2 years old. Mom was pregnant when he shipped out, not even knowing whether he would ever make it home.)
The primary memories I have from my service are threefold: 1) extreme pride, 2) diversity/camaraderie, and 3) memories of my friends who didn’t make it home.
First, being drafted, answering the call and completing my tour left me with lifelong pride that no one can take away. It has to be earned.
Secondly, I probably noticed people’s skin color the first time we met, but after that, we were brothers living together 24/7/365 and just trying to survive. We were Black, white, Hispanic and others. I wish everyone were exposed to that diversity at an early age. Maybe we could all get along with mutual respect.
Third, I lost many friends during the 12-month tour. Hardly a day goes by that I don’t remember two of them especially. One, a West Point grad and company commander. The other, just a good country boy from Louisville, Kentucky. The friend from Kentucky was the company commander’s radio operator. Both were killed at once by a sniper.
Michael L. Noll
Fort Wayne
A Memorial Day quote:
A simple toast: “To all those who laid down their lives, so the lesser me could cry ‘peace’ … when there was none.”
Stephen Jahrsdoerfer
Fort Wayne