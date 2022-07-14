Anger at justices is misdirected
The Supreme Court addressed many issues of importance at the end of its term. Its decisions have been scrutinized very emotionally by many citizens.
Although I disagree with the repercussions of those decisions, I don’t fault the court. You can be a strict constructionist of the Constitution and still favor voting rights, reproductive rights for women and action on climate change.
The writers of the Constitution did not intend for the Supreme Court or the executive branch to make laws protecting your rights. The establishment of the legislative branch was Article 1 of the Constitution. This order was not random. The 535 members of Congress are given the responsibility of enacting laws that defend your rights.
The Supreme Court has never overturned anything in the Constitution. It can reverse previous precedent, though.
A vast majority of Americans believe in a woman’s autonomy for her own body. The same can be said for the autonomy to have a legal right to marry any adult you prefer.
If you were disappointed in the court, I was also.
My question is, “Why are we placing our rights in the hands of nine people?” With such strong support for these rights around the country, we need to push Congress to act.
Demonizing justices and showing anger accomplishes nothing.
John Robinson
Fort Wayne
We owe our children an assault weapons ban
This is getting absolutely ridiculous. How many mass shootings and deaths do we have to have before everyone realizes that a major step should be the banning of assault weapons? It is sad they are even needed for military use, but that is where they should stay.
The majority of the American people agree with a ban on assault weapons, but some members of Congress who rely on support from the National Rifle Association ignore the wishes of their constituents.
As a retired teacher, I cringe every time I hear we should arm teachers and increase security at schools. Children are going to school; not penitentiaries. Schools should be places for learning and nurturing, not prisons that induce fear and anxiety.
We will always have mentally ill and evil people but let us prevent them from being able to slaughter many in seconds. Ban assault weapons.
Mary Short
Fort Wayne
Newspaper underplayed a historic moment
I was very surprised when I opened The Journal Gazette on July 1 and only saw a small article and picture on Page 6A of history being made with the swearing-in of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.
However, on Page 2C of that same issue there was a big article in the obituary section on the death of Ralph “Sonny” Barger. For those who don’t know, Barger was a founding member of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang.
I think Jackson deserved better coverage. Her appointment is a sign of the empowerment of women; so, then, should have been her swearing-in. The other article could have been left out.
Christopher Koop
Fort Wayne
One more for the list
I have always been a fan of puns, word play and trivia. I enjoyed Curtis Honeycutt’s article on July 2 regarding names that fit their profession. I would like to add one to his list.
The former president and CEO of Food For The Poor is Robin Mahfood.
Scott Brown
Fort Wayne