More pearls of kids’ wisdom, courtesy of a teacher
I enjoyed the thought-provoking article by Nancy Carlson Dodd (“Words to relive by,” July 2).
I taught school (mostly first grade) for more than 50 years. My only regret is that I didn’t write down the funny, clever things kids said along the way.
One of my favorites is, “You are the best teacher I ever had!” I accepted the wonderful tribute knowing they most likely had had one other teacher (in kindergarten).
For a number of years we did a community study and visited places in our neighborhood. We were near Smith Field and visited there. A very nice man who owned a small plane generously told the kids that they could each go up the steps and sit in the pilot’s seat. The kids were thrilled.
When we returned to Lincoln School, we wrote about our experiences that day. When I asked what their favorite thing was, a boy frantically waved his hand. When I called on him, he said, “I got to sit in the crock pot!” (That was close enough to cockpit.)
My first graders were required to write every day. At least once a week papers were graded. If letters were written backward, I circled them. When I returned their papers, one girl said, “Oh, I know how to write those letters! I just wanted to see if you knew they were backwards!”
Another girl decided she didn’t like her name, Sandra. She changed it to Candy Cane. When I asked her whether her parents were OK with this, she replied, “Oh, this is just for school!”
My students were required to spell and write their full name. First grade writing paper had six lines on it. The assignment was to write their full name on each line, then put a star on the neatest line (this was back when we practiced penmanship every day). One boy’s name was Matthew Christopher Smithjones (last name made up). Try as he did, all three names would not fit on a line. I glued two writing papers together to make a larger sheet, but he said he had a better idea. He wrote M.C. Smithjones. It worked!
Thanks to Nancy for the memories ... looking forward to her next article.
Bev Renbarger
Fort Wayne
Updated county logo wasteful spending
Are the Allen County Commissioners tone deaf? Why are they spending taxpayers’ money on a new Allen County logo?
With county employees and taxpayers struggling with the cost of inflation, rising gas prices, property taxes going up and another tax hike once jail bonds are issued, food costs going up faster than wages, wiping out any raise or cost of living increases in the 2022 Allen County budget for employees, the household budgets of working people in Allen County are at a breaking point already. It’s tone-deaf progressive Republican leadership from the Tremendous Trio of our tax-and-spend progressive Republican commissioners.
What made the commissioners decide that a new county logo is needed at this time and what is the real cost of the change? What’s the cost of changing all the signage, letterheads, businesses cards and decals on county-owned trucks, cars and equipment?
This is just like the lack of vision on their decisions not to enter into a contract for fuel for county vehicles in this budget year. They are looking out for their futures and not that of taxpayers.
In their vision of the future, we will have an updated 21st century Allen County logo that no one cared about in the first place except for the Tremendous Trio of progressive Republican commissioners.
John Modezjewski
Fort Wayne
Banks’ cheap-gas stunt ignored the neediest
Jim Banks is pandering as the election looms.
His political theater of cheap gas at Phil’s One Stop in Huntertown took place in a predominantly Republican, mostly affluent area. If he were serious about helping his constituents, he would have held his event at the Marathon station at the split of South Clinton and Lafayette streets. That is in the middle of his district. This is an area that would have benefited by the cheaper gas more than in the suburbs where the well-to-do live.
Shame on Banks. Was he afraid to venture into downtown Fort Wayne?
D.R. Murphy
Fort Wayne