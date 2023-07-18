Voucher booster misses key points
In response to Michael Klecka’s June 28 letter of voucher support, a few things.
1) I remember listening to a tape of an official at one church school saying it would save money for the church to be able to put on a roof if people would make use of the voucher money. This is, I am sure, not an isolated incident.
2) I pay for roads I’ve never driven on. And if we want to go there, not all neighborhoods are given the same white-glove treatment in repairs. I don’t moan about it. We benefit from a well-tended city. All of us do. Even if I don’t have children, I benefit from living in a city where children are well educated and whose needs are well tended. Being part of a society is to set selfishness aside.
3) There’s strength in diversity. I love that about Fort Wayne Community Schools. We have everything. We have students from all over the world. We speak many languages. We have many abilities. We also have many disabilities. We have brilliant children who fight poverty’s effects for people to see their brilliance. People aren’t sifted at the front door based on special criteria. We find that to be a strength. Nature likes diversity. Our schools do, too.
4) The writer mentions the “best possible education,” implying voucher schools. How can we tell if they don’t take everyone?
5) The household income level to receive vouchers is obscenely high.
6) The majority of voucher users were never in a public school to begin with.
Renee Albright
Fort Wayne
Product manipulation adds to inflation
Think about what’s causing inflation.
Looking to buy a box of cereal, I noticed the product’s weight has gone from 16 ounces to 8 ounces, a 50% decrease of the product. Then, with the price having gone up 50% compared to the 16-ounce price, that makes the inflation rate for this box of cereal 100%.
And with the Fed’s upping interest rates, they too have caused inflation.
Gary White
Fort Wayne
Only death will deter fentanyl pushers
The fentanyl issue continues to grow, and it’s going to take a tough position by law enforcement to change the direction.
As harsh as it may sound, the carriers of this deadly poison have to be stopped. Putting the fear of God into every smuggler by seeking the elimination of those caught has to happen. They are murderers and should be treated as such, just as if they were putting a gun to the head of an individual and pulling the trigger.
Yes, that sounds harsh, just as it’s intended. These carriers are murdering countless numbers every day, and yet they are not treated as killers. Why? Drugs are killing more people in this country every year, and the punishment for each delivery doesn’t fit the crime. If there was ever a place for capital punishment and the death penalty, it’s those who kill for money.
I’m sure it would be easy to find people willing to pull the lever. Just ask family members who have lost a loved one.
Lack of deserved punishment is one of the reasons so much fentanyl and other illicit drugs continue to enter our country and kill.
Mike Keller
Fort Wayne
TRF drag show not for everyone
A drag show at the Three Rivers Festival ... for the third time?
They told me they want to provide “something for everyone.” Is this a demonstration of “diversity and inclusion?” Really?
In this case I’m positive I’m not an everyone. Plus, it’s at least one reason to reject the current “in” emphasis.
Karl A. Frincke
Fort Wayne