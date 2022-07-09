Bill Blass memories spark further recollections
My family moved here in 1952. My father, Doug Hadley, was program director for WANE radio when it was on the top floor of the old Fort Wayne Bank building. My mother, June Hadley, was continuity director; they were both on-air personalities.
After World War II, it was hard to find rental properties in Fort Wayne so we lived in several places before we landed on West Wayne Street, two houses west of Castle Gallery (which at that time was the museum). I went to Central High School from 1955-59; my art teacher was Blanch Hutto. I found out later in life that she taught at South Side High School and was Bill Blass’ art teacher.
Miss Hutto was a wonderful lady; she helped me get a full scholarship at Fort Wayne Art School on West Berry Street, close to where Carole Lombard’s house is. One of my fellow students was my friend Mike Poorman; he showed his works at Jody Hemphill’s fantastic Castle Gallery; we’re lucky to have such a wonderful gallery in Fort Wayne. John Ross was curator of the museum and director of the school, and it’s my understanding Bill Blass went to the Fort Wayne Art School for a short period of time.
Doug Bateman
Fort Wayne
An economic puzzler
Will someone please ’splain something to me. I’m confused.
I ordered one of these from Amazon about four weeks ago (the price at the time was 99¢; it’s increased 7% in the last month, an annual rate of 85%).
It arrived in a small padded envelope that had a Customs Declaration sticker and was posted from an address in Tuvalu, a small island nation in the south Pacific with a population of just over 10,000 people. There was a label attached that read: Made in China.
How can a product be manufactured in China, shipped to Tuvalu, and then to Fort Wayne, only cost 99¢?
It’s a very nice ribbon about 2” tall with a standard fastener, and it’s attached to my golf hat.
Yes, this is a totally trivial matter, but with what’s going on in Ukraine and other hot spots around the globe, we may soon have to take a comfortable seat, lean forward as far as we can with our heads between our knees – and kiss our butts goodbye.
James Schmelzer
Fort Wayne
Language evolution takes another turn
Having read Patricia Yeiter’s reply to my letter (June 22), I was struck by the irony in her second paragraph.
She wrote, “What’s wrong with plain ‘homosexual’ to describe a person who isn’t straight”? In her original letter Yeiter was upset that “homosexual” people had appropriated the word “gay,” but in her second letter she has no problem in appropriating “straight” as a term to describe heterosexuals.
According to the dictionary, straight means “moving in one direction only.” How did that word get to be appropriated to describe heterosexuals? Using her logic, I could ask her what’s wrong with using “heterosexual” to describe people who aren’t gay?
She also went on to say she hadn’t heard several terms for some time, but said I was really up on it. Maybe I’m “up on it” because I was called all those things myself.
Perhaps Yeiter might want to consider that “homosexuals” took the word “gay” because we were tired of having labels chosen for us by “straight” people. She went on to describe herself as “uninformed and ignorant”; terms I never used to describe her.
I would venture to say Yeiter is a product of her times and the attendant prejudices that existed when she grew up. I lived through them as well, and I pray they never return, but I can’t speak for her on that account.
George Wilson
Fort Wayne