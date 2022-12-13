New jail safer option than many alternatives
Looking at a new jail is a much safer option than some other things that could be built in that space.
Ask yourself: How many jailbreaks have been reported on the news in the past year? Now ask yourself how many random shootings have taken place at shopping malls, gas stations, grocery stores and bars. I feel much safer walking past a jail than going to the mall.
Every time I go to the grocery, I stop and think what I would do or where I would run if someone started shooting. It is a sad but true testimony of our times.
So, Sunnymede (the neighborhood near where the commissioners want the new jail to be), be careful what you wish for. It’s open season in some establishments.
Donna Weldy
Fort Wayne
More humane approach would solve jail crisis
This letter is to address concerns as the county plans to build a new $350 million jail while continuing to spend 70% of its budget on law enforcement. Does it really require such tremendous resources to keep us safe?
The majority of the jail population are non-violent offenders; a large number are drug offenders. Locking someone in a cage is a violent act, only appropriate for a person who commits violent acts. I propose, rather than building a bigger jail, we alleviate overcrowding at the current one by taking a common-sense approach to the drug problem.
Indiana prosecutors will tell you that drugs destroy families and communities, and prosecuting those involved remains their top priority. The damage done by drugs is severely multiplied by their answer to the problem – incarceration: children lose a father, wives lose a husband, landlords lose a renter, employers lose a worker, local businesses lose a customer, and taxpayers lose the money to house the inmate and provide for his now-indigent family.
By placing large numbers of people in a criminal environment and denying them housing and employment when they get out, we have expanded the criminal class and its resulting market for drugs.
Dealing charges should be reserved for those selling supply-level quantities. We should abandon the practice of letting confidential informants pin a dealing case on any drug user they can talk into it. That’s entrapment. Possession of small amounts should be treated as misdemeanors, with appropriate treatment and supervision as consequences.
These changes in law enforcement strategy alone would eliminate the need for a new jail and allow for humane conditions at our current one. A more viable treatment program that includes a path to successful employment might even reduce the rates of drug use. We know what doesn’t work, what we’ve done for the last 50 years: tough jail sentencing.
Please join me at the next several Fort Wayne City Council meetings to see whether we can get them to take a more common-sense approach to law enforcement. It is our neighbors, friends and family members who pay the price of these extreme punishments.
Justin Bender
Ossian
Pulitzer-worthy work
Kudos to Gregg Bender for his “Goodbye, old friend” tribute to Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo giraffe Zuri (Nov. 30).
Bender’s artwork said it all. What animal lover could look at it and not get a tear in his or her eye?
I once told Gregg he was close – very close – to Steve Sack; close but not quite there yet.
Sack, who worked at the JG before moving on to the Star Tribune in Minneapolis, earned a Pulitzer Prize (every journalist’s dream) for his editorial cartoons.
Well, Steve, step aside and make room for Gregg.
Dell Ford
Fort Wayne