Better uses for city’s COVID relief dollars
I have been following the many articles about building a new jail vs. evaluating the current use of the jail and perhaps providing better services/alternatives to those who are currently incarcerated.
I was disappointed to see that federal American Rescue Plan Act funds are being considered to help fund the building of a new jail. Wasn’t the main purpose of these funds to be to help people recover from the effects of COVID-19, such as rent relief, utility relief, etc.?
Fort Wayne has seen an increase in rent much higher than the national average. Fort Wayne is ranked No. 13 in the nation for evictions. The highest poverty rate in the state of Indiana is in Fort Wayne. There just are not enough affordable housing options in this community.
An East Coast company has been buying up apartment buildings in our community and raising the rent as much as $300 a month in some cases, which is pricing people right out of the homes they have had for many years. Where are these people going to go?
Why can’t this $27.5 million be used toward affordable housing instead of being using to help build a jail for which there are other solutions.
I would like to propose that there be more discussions regarding the use of these funds before they are committed to building a new jail.
Also, I would be happy to be the one to monitor the distribution and tracking of these funds for the stated price of $1 million as noted in The Journal Gazette’s article of Oct. 21.
Debra A. Smith
Fort Wayne
Unequal representation
I have frequently seen letters from people claiming their political representative doesn’t represent all their constituents. How would one go about meeting that goal to their satisfaction, especially if they’re not a member of the same party? Please be as specific as possible.
David Slosson
Fort Wayne
Some additional quirks in grammar, pronunciation
Thanks for including the articles written by Nancy Carlson Dodd in The Journal Gazette. So many of her articles bring a response to my mind.
As I read through her Oct. 21 article about word usage and pronunciation, I could identify with several of the examples given. I have several more to add to those she suggested.
Often, I listen to talk radio to a couple of hosts who discuss timely topics and often invite an “expert” to join them or they accept calls from listeners to add their thoughts. One of them will say, “We’re waiting on so and so to come on and share their expertise.” (I don’t know what they are doing to wait on their guest when their guest is probably miles away!) I really think they are waiting for their guest to become available.
You often hear people of all ages say, “I’m waiting on my mom to get home from the store,” or “I’m waiting on the school bus!” It seems you would do better waiting “for” rather than waiting “on.”
Another thing with words that I notice is that when some say the days of the week, they say “Sundee,” “Mondee,” “Tuesdee … Fridee,” “Saturdee” instead of “Sunday,” “Monday,” “Tuesday … Friday, Saturday.” Just a little thing, but quite noticeable!.
My third and last (at least for now) is the statement, “I appreciate you taking the time to help me” rather than “I appreciate your taking the time to help me.”
These may be little things, but, if you are going to talk, you may as well be correct.
Thanks, Nancy, for drawing our attention to this. Talk with you soon, but not “taday!”
Bev Renbarger
Fort Wayne