Let parking lots double as recharging areas
Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, Fort Wayne, Indiana. A very sunny, yet chilly day.
I was sitting in my car in a parking lot waiting for my wife. I wondered how many thousands if not millions of acres of parking lots there are in the United States and if solar panels would be available to recharge electric vehicles while a person is shopping or at work. On the way home, we drove by a hospital, acres of parking space and hundreds of vehicles, then a high school, acres of parking lot and hundreds of vehicles. If solar panels were available on parking areas (lots), vehicles could be recharged by the solar panels.
As another thought, if the panels were elevated 8 feet or so, cars would be in the shade for the time a person might be at work or shopping. The vehicle could be protected from the summer sun and heat.
Ray Doyle
Fort Wayne
Party boat operation too disruptive to OK
River City Ventures LLC owns and operates Rum Runners Party Boats. Their proposal to rezone the land at Parnell Avenue and Spy Run Avenue Extended is in direct conflict with the legal test of “Proposal will not be injurious to public safety, morals, and general welfare.”
A quick check of Rum Runners’ online schedule shows they operate from 8:45 a.m. to 11:15 p.m. That’s 14.5 hours of party boats and their patrons and staff crossing a heavily used Rivergreenway section that borders their private land parcel – where they want to use public land to put private docks. And their proposal includes an 80-space parking area, which will dramatically increase vehicular traffic to an area used all four seasons by walkers, bikers, runners, etc. This section of trail is a pivotal and safe connector to Johnny Appleseed Park, PFW, Shoaff Park and beyond. Several schools’ sports teams use this section of trail for their cardio conditioning.
I am an avid paddler of our three rivers and intentionally try to put in and paddle away from these party boats because it is unenjoyable to have their inebriated patrons and loud music overtake my time on the water – which is intended to be a great escape into nature, while still being in town (one of Fort Wayne’s gems).
I have also felt unsafe being on the water while their boats are operating and lashed together as double-wide barges with little to no safe space for paddlers to safely share the rivers.
I attended the November zoning hearing, where the party boats’ owner said they run their boats every 15 minutes. So that’s 16 passengers on five party boats every 15 minutes for 14.5 hours a day, and they want to move their operation into a residential neighborhood. That’s absurd.
The neighborhood along the St Joe River, where I’ve lived as a homeowner for more than 20 years, is a treasure for our city. Having it disrupted by rezoning to commercial use for private gain is short-sighted and detrimental to our neighborhood and community. There are other far less intrusive waterfront parcels (that don’t cross public land to access the water) that would be a much better base of operation for the party boats.
Jennifer L. Nash
Fort Wayne
Better location
The bakery on Pearl Street is an ideal location for the jail and half the cost.
David Waltz
Fort Wayne