Only ERA can guarantee women’s full equality
Saturday is Women’s Equality Day.
On Aug. 26, 1920, the 19th Amendment passed, giving women in the USA the right to vote. In 1972, Richard Nixon became the first president to issue a proclamation designating Aug. 26 as “Women’s Rights Day.”
Since then, every year, every president has proclaimed Aug. 26 “Women’s Equality Day.”
In his 1973 proclamation, Nixon said: “The struggle for women’s suffrage, however, was only the first step toward full and equal participation of women in our Nation’s life. … Much still remains to be done.”
After decades of progress, women in the USA are now less equal than we were 50 years ago. On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court decided that women are most certainly not equal. The only constitutional right guaranteed to women under the intent of the Framers and current text of the Constitution is the right to vote.
Hoosier “equality” for women does not even include the right to vote. On June 30, 2023, the Indiana Supreme Court absurdly declared that the Indiana Constitution has treated men and women equally since 1893.
It’s time to stop celebrating idle proclamations and pass the Equal Rights Amendment guaranteeing women in the United States full citizenship and equality.
Laurie Gray
Fort Wayne
Pence deserves thanks for honest stance
I never thought, as a Republican, that I would be vilified for thanking an honest politician for upholding the Constitution and being honest. Yet here we are. I was taught that facts matter and not just the talk that fits our narrative. Thank you, Mike Pence.
Tony Mellencamp
Berne
Several pages of reading send conflicting messages
I was pleased to see on page 3A of the Aug. 17 Journal Gazette the article about former Vice President Mike Pence and his stance on federalism.
The United States is too large and complex to have so many detailed policies run by the national government; a great many of them should more properly be in the purview of the states. That seems very clear to me.
On Page 8A there was the fine editorial on the crusade against Dr. Caitlin Bernard, and I thought, “Well, those darn state officials ... how petty!”
On Page 9A I found Michael Shaffer’s article about House Bill 1608, the incredibly poorly drafted state guidance on the use of student names in education.
I paged back to the Pence article – now I don’t know what I think.
Frank Hoffman
Fort Wayne
Silence in face of slurs speaks to Banks’ abilities
On Congressman Jim Banks’ Facebook page, slander is condoned. “The Office of Jim Banks is responsible” is on the title page. As someone with a vested interest in the area following Banks’ page, I and others have been subjected to the slander he condones daily through his silence for more than four years.
As a member of the LGBTQ community disagreeing with Banks on many issues, I have been called a pervert, pedophile, child sex trafficker, sex offender, had my location announced and my life threatened on his page.
I have emailed Banks no less than 50 times, called both offices dozens and dozens of time to notify Banks of all of this – never a word, not even when the Navy got involved with a death threat.
He allows this; his silence condones it. He administers this page with Tucker Carlson’s son, and people think he can run a senatorial office? It’s pathetic.
Michael Palumbo
Seattle