High-speed rail link answer to many issues
At a time when Republican governors are creating a new class of human trafficking by sending loads of migrants north in an act of political posturing for run-on presidential campaigning, let’s look at part of the solution that runs through Fort Wayne.
We lost out in the race for the east-west high-speed rail corridor that will go through Detroit, but we will not lose in the north-south corridor from Toronto to Mexico City. Remember that high-speed rail is generally more efficient than flying for stretches of less than 700 miles, so the bulk of the value comes to the economies linked along the route. The whole route connects massive population centers at each end and, in this case, unites North American travel and trade.
The Toronto-Detroit-Fort Wayne-Indianapolis-St. Louis-Oklahoma City-Dallas-San Antonio-Monterrey-San Louis Potosi-Mexico City high-speed rail route will match the great China-Laos-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore project, which is already complete through the first two countries. The common thread is poverty-alleviating development with the bonus of opening travel to more people, which “is fatal to prejudice, bigotry and narrow-mindedness,” the ugly barrier to solving the migration crisis.
Economist Michael Hudson lays out the financial model needed to fund the great American high-speed rail line by democratizing the Federal Reserve with representation from all the primary sectors of our economy, including consumers, and integrating its decision-making with the Treasury Department. China has essentially come to this economic tool from the bottom up, while we will need to create it from the top down. The U.S.A. has the wealth; it only needs the will.
Howard Traxmor
Fort Wayne
Unexpected ending to lunchtime visit
I had just finished my lunch at Biaggi’s restaurant when my waitress told me that my bill had been paid.
What a delightful and unexpected surprise!
Many thanks go to the generous person(s) who treated me. May the good Lord bless you always.
Rosie Greiner
Fort Wayne
Author’s conclusions weren’t challenged
A Sept. 14 letter, “Election denier antithetical to Lutheran mission,” by four former teachers and a former principal, uses inflammatory words like “demagogue,” “irresponsible rhetoric,” “willful deceit” and “deliberate dishonesty” with no supporting examples, other than citing the title of Mollie Hemingway’s recent book “Rigged – How the Media, Big Tech, and the Democrats Seized our Elections.”
The authors appear to be attacking Hemingway and the title of her book instead of debating the issues.
Have the authors of that letter read this book? What specific findings in the book that support the hypothesis of the title do these former teachers and principal find to be inaccurate? The 10 chapters of the book are extensively footnoted, with 84 pages of references for those footnotes.
Hemingway’s specialty has been critical investigative reporting of the media. Awards she has received for that include the Salvatori Prize for American Citizenship, recognized for her “journalistic integrity and willingness to stand alone beside the truth”; the Bradley Prize, for extraordinary contributions to American scholarship and debate; and an honorary doctorate from Concordia Theological Seminary Fort Wayne.
I think Hemingway provides a shining example of how all citizens should have the patience to thoroughly research the issues and have the courage to debate and speak, often against the culture, in this fallen world.
Dennis Brink
Spencerville
Letters deadline
Letters related to the Nov. 8 election must be received by noon Monday to be considered for publication.