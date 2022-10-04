Google search belies inflammatory rhetoric
Robert Sparkman’s letter (Sept. 20) definitely lit a spark with me. I find his statements of opinion and belief, without any support, sources or resources, to be very inflammatory.
As a suspected ultraconservative armchair politician, he hits into right field every foul ball he accuses the Democratic leadership of throwing his way. And who is the Democratic leadership to whom he refers? Is every Democratic voter culpable?
I urge readers to Google the platform of the National Democratic Party, and Google Robert Sparkman from Rome City. The online information concerning both will be very enlightening.
Hopefully, your Google efforts will fire you up enough to get you to the polls in November and you’ll vote for the political party that wants to help people the most and save our great American democracy from an ultraconservative political leadership, whoever that leadership may be.
Robert D. Phillips
Fort Wayne
Banks’ stance restricts women’s control of bodies
Rep. Jim Banks wrote that he is against all abortions. If that became law, women would be forced to nourish the developing cells until a baby is born. If, as in a recent case, the rape victim is 10-years-old, that would be severely harmful to her underdeveloped pelvis, vagina, bladder and rectum. Women who have been raped often suffer great discomfort, mental trauma and social problems as they unwillingly nourish a life until birth. Even in rare cases, a pregnancy can cause death.
If the concern is there is a life to be saved, we need new laws that save lives. All adults should register their blood types and be forced to donate blood, marrow or even a kidney to save a life.
Immediately following death of a person, the list of needed organs should be consulted. If there is a match, the organs should be harvested to save a life.
Laws now prohibit organ harvesting unless the person pre-death indicated that could happen.
Denying women the right to choose to continue a pregnancy means they have less control over their bodies than corpses.
The law would also prohibit some types of birth control that stop a fertilized egg from attaching to the uterine wall.
We need to allow women to make decisions that affect what happens in their bodies. We need to vote for candidates who are pro-choice. Hopefully, Gary Snyder will be elected to Congress in November.
Judith Steckly
Fort Wayne
Oath Keepers’ association produces baseless attacks
Recently, the ADL leak of the Oath Keepers’ roster named someone I’d like to dispel as some kind of anti-democratic or un-American individual.
I’ve had the pleasure of meeting with and speaking to Michael Vanover on a few occasions, and this man is far from what some are trying to paint him as after having been named in this leak.
He is a civil servant in Wells County and is a strong family man who has put his oath to serve above everything else.
This is not a man who was at or helped with any of the events the group has alleged or known ties to. The threats and attacks on Vanover and his family (whom I’ve grown close to) are utterly ridiculous and are damaging to all involved.
Mike’s involvement in the group is as deep as the average person’s knowledge on the subject: an inch. I stand with Mike against these baseless attacks and hope they stop immediately.
Dylan Gross
Lima, Ohio