Neighborhoods suffer for business’ sake
I live in New Kirkwood Park. I am very concerned about the development proposed for Parnell Avenue and Spy Run Extended known as Rum Runners. This is a terrible location for the business for many reasons. This basis for consideration of this venture should be rooted in the will of the neighborhoods this will affect and not politics or money.
It is surrounded by numerous condos, apartments, many single-family dwellings, Turners, a campground and a nursing home. The only other business in the neighborhood is the Coliseum; that was built decades ago.
Traffic is already congested during Coliseum events. Much of this traffic is on Spy Run Extended. Neighbors in this part of our community use Parnell Avenue to shop for groceries and other essential needs.
Noise from this venture, open until 11:30 p.m. daily, would disrupt residents and workers at the nursing home as well as those living near the business in homes and apartments.
The idea that the city is entertaining the notion of reconstructing the Rivergreenway to accommodate this business should be reconsidered. So many residents use our beautiful greenway; their safety would be put in jeopardy due to traffic.
We love our rivers and the improvements made over the past several years. The development has improved our quality of life. This business will detract from that quality of life for the neighborhoods surrounding this venture.
The fact that the owners had to be issued a cease and desist order to stop them from cutting down the beautiful trees tells me all I need to know about the stewardship of this company. Their bottom line is money and not good citizenship. I am certain another location can be found to accommodate their needs without detracting from a solid north side neighborhood.
Please listen to the citizens.
K.J. Allen
Fort Wayne
Cumbersome taxes can be simplified
Recently when I was standing in line at a local grocery store checkout, I overheard a lady in front of me ask another in a whisper: “How much tax is there on $5.47?” That’s when it finally occurred to me that it is time to end this ridiculous system we have been enduring for decades of having to add sales taxes separately to all taxable items at the checkout line.
When we fill our cars at the gas station, the displayed price per gallon is always the final price. It is not $3 per gallon plus taxes; all taxes are included.
Why can’t the same method be applied to all other taxable items and make all sticker prices indeed the final price at the checkout counter?
The 7% tax the state charges for all non-grocery items should be something for retailers and merchants to keep track of and submit to our government at tax time, and that’s all it should be.
Many European countries also adopt a sales tax, but you would not know it because the sticker price of all items is always the final paying price, only occasionally you will see another sticker that says: “Price includes all taxes.”
In our case, to make things even, a $5.35 item could become $6 and one that is $10.70 could be $11 and so on.
Franco Traina
Fort Wayne
Outside aid not needed to bring change
It may have been awhile since many readers have been in a high school. From my experience as a teacher, administrator and athletic director in public, private and parochial schools, I think some perspective would be helpful.
High schools can have a few hundred students all the way to 4,000 students. Let’s focus on a population of 2,000 students. Each day, 2,000 teenagers bring their opinions, feelings, prejudices and ideas, along with raging hormones, and will be together for over six hours in one place. Supervision is by a handful of teachers, administrators and support staff. What possibly could go wrong?
Daily life is controlled by bells, buzzers, music and/or announcements. Six to seven times a day, students are released into the hallways for five to seven minutes to move to other classes. In a large school, this can be chaotic with profanity and racial epithets tossed around.
Some bullying goes on. Hallways, especially crowded ones, are virtually impossible to control.
As a dean and athletic director, part of my job was covering the lunch room while kids ate. If any trouble was going to start, it would probably be here.
The second half of the day proceeds like the first.
I have always been an advocate for kids. I still sub and I enjoy being around them. The vast majority are polite, respectful and funny.
When faced with situations like that at Homestead High School a few weeks ago, there are no easy answers. To bring in outside “experts” to instruct and mediate, in my opinion, is not the answer. The success of a school and its environment lies with the student body itself. They are the ones who spend the day together.
Look for potential leaders, kids other kids trust. Students know them. Teachers know them. You don’t have to go far afield for help. A proper environment can set the tone.
Parents play a large role in setting the tone for their sons and daughters. Look for what worked and what didn’t.
Constantly evaluate. Don’t be afraid to talk of values such as dignity, solidarity and equality. This makes any approach to a solution a school/community process including students, parents and faculty. That is how change is supposed to work.
Mike McMillen
Fort Wayne
Dystopian vision from lawmakers
I was devastated to learn that Indiana Senate Bill 322 has been shelved. This brilliant proposal would have declared the pork tenderloin to be our official Hoosier State sandwich.
It’s wonderful that our legislators have been able to devote their time and resources to this important initiative.
But I understand there are higher priorities, especially criminalizing the distribution of naughty books in our schools. Most of us are well aware of the fact that pornography is rampant in our schools, and that most of those innocent-looking teachers and school librarians are, in fact, devious criminals and maybe perverted psychopaths. It’s high time those evil masterminds are rounded up and tossed in jail where they belong.
Let’s hear it for our unbelievable, dystopian Indiana legislature.
Barb Foland Mathews
Fort Wayne
In context, college a relative bargain
In an opinion piece by the Charlotte (N.C.) Observer on March 3, the author says that the “cost of college has soared – tripling since 1980,” as though this were a terrible injustice.
A look at the Consumer Price Index for 1980 to 2022 shows that the index has gone from 82.4 to 292.7, an increase of 3.55 times. In other words, the cost of college has not even kept up with inflation over that period, and is a relatively better bargain now than it was in 1980.
Be careful of reading statistics without considering the context.
Eric Helfrich
Churubusco
Cigarette taxes show high level of hypocrisy
Look out! The totalitarians are on the warpath again! But if you aren’t a smoker, you have nothing to worry about. Yet.
They come armed with numbers, and statistics, but the main takeaway is: We don’t like smoking, and we don’t want you doing it. And so, they recommend using the power of government to, once again, place a consumption tax on those who choose to smoke cigarettes. And whose right to make this choice are these bullies most likely to infringe via increased tobacco taxes? The poor, and those in the lower income quartiles, who tend to be smokers in higher percentages than those in higher income quartiles.
They’re just looking out for the less fortunate – by making their personal choices much more expensive. But that’s OK, though, because it isn’t tyranny if it is done “for your own good,” right?
There has been no word yet about raising taxes on alcoholic beverages.
How many billions in productivity are lost because Joe Sixpack is hung over or simply didn’t show up for work? What are the costs in dollars and cents behind drunk driving accidents? How are health care costs affected by imbibing too much beer, wine, and liquor?
What price do we pay for alcoholism?
Not to worry, folks. The totalitarians like their adult beverages just as much as the next person and they aren’t going to raise taxes on themselves or their drinking buddies.
M.D. Ridenour
Fort Wayne
Art museum wins prestigious designation
Congratulations to the Fort Wayne Museum of Art!
We were excited to hear the museum has been accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. This is a distinction awarded to only 3% of museums nationwide.
Fort Wayne residents should be proud of the recognition our local art museum has received. Congratulations to Charles Shepard and his staff for making this national recognition possible.
Pat Kohart
President, Fort Wayne Art League