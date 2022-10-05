Disqualifying actions never enough for MAGA crowd
Given Indiana is one of the more conservative states in the union (somedays, I expect to wake up and find that Indiana has drifted south overnight and displaced Alabama from its position between Mississippi and Georgia), there should be any number of people who can answer this question.
What, if anything, does Donald Trump have to do (or fail to do) before his supporters and enablers decide that the future of our republic is more important than their own personal fortunes and political futures? If he declared he would suspend the writ of habeas corpus and imprison all his political opponents without a trial, would that be enough? (We may be safe on this account because I would bet my life Trump has never heard of habeas corpus and if he has, like the rest of the Constitution, he does not understand it.)
You would think attempting to steal a lawful election would have been enough. You would think that inciting an armed insurrection at our Capitol would have been enough. You would think taking highly sensitive top secret documents to his residence (which also serves as a resort) and refusing to give them back to the government would be enough. Apparently not.
He has declared that if elected, he would pardon all those insurrectionists involved in the attack on our democracy. He also said that if he is indicted there would be problems in this country “like we have never seen before.” This is obviously a call to arms to his supporters similar to Jan. 6.
What is even more dangerous is that there are a large number of MAGA Republicans on the ballot at both the state and federal levels. All these individuals cannot be so naive as to believe the election was actually stolen (although I am sure some are). That leaves the vast majority of election deniers who continue to advance this nonsense to get votes.
These people have sold their souls and the soul of the nation for 30 pieces of silver.
Maybe I have answered my own question.
For these people and their supporters, there is apparently nothing Trump feeds them that they will not gleefully and willingly swallow.
James McFadden
Fort Wayne
A sensible solution
The opinion piece by Greg Slyford (Sept. 23) made the most sense I have read about gun control. My hope is that our congresspeople read it and take it to heart.
Well done, Mr. Slyford; thanks for thinking outside the box.
Mary Morrison
Fort Wayne
Accusations against author extremely disappointing
I was very disappointed after reading the letter “Election denier antithetical to Lutheran mission” (Sept. 14).
Mollie Hemingway is a Missouri Synod Lutheran member who serves on the LCMS Board for Communication Services as well as on the board for Higher Things.
Her knowledge and understanding of Lutheran doctrine is solid and she understands the purpose and value of Lutheran schools and teaching the faith.
To convict her of “irresponsible rhetoric and willful deceit” as well as “deliberate dishonesty” is a damning judgment, the making of which is at best inappropriate and at worst unchristian. She is as much entitled to her opinions regarding the recent elections as are those who disagree with her.
You can disagree with her regarding her carefully considered opinions, but rendering summary judgment in a public forum that she is a liar is wrong. It is also wrong to assert that she would somehow use her appearance at the Lutheran School Partnership gathering to promote her book and lecture on her view of the political landscape.
Such harsh and judgmental public rhetoric coming from former Lutheran educators is extremely disappointing.
Ken Vandre
Fort Wayne