Jail site little threat to neighborhoods, school
As a south side resident, I was initially surprised and discouraged to see the new jail location was slated for the southeast quadrant of town.
I understand the commissioners’ urgency following the court decisions, and while relocating the jail away from a prime location in the center of the city seems to be an obvious choice, it makes little sense to place the jail in a space that could devalue and potentially threaten the recent economic momentum in a historically disadvantaged urban quadrant of town. Also concerning was the news that the jail would be located near a school.
With that said, I realized I’d never actually driven by the proposed site. That’s because, as it turns out, it’s a rural area situated between New Haven and southeast Fort Wayne, miles away from urban neighborhoods and commercial districts. Aside from farmland, the nearest properties are industrial, including waste management and logistics buildings. The edge of the county’s wooded property was visible in the distance from the school, though the jail’s location on the property could likely be more than a mile away and out of view.
While I continue to support the evaluation of better site options and jail diversion programs, I would encourage others unfamiliar with the corner of Paulding and Adams Center roads to see firsthand just how far the proposed jail is from southeast neighborhoods and business districts.
Josh Spencer
Fort Wayne
Neighborhood residents grateful for cleanup help
The storm of June 13 caused a lot of damage and mess. My neighborhood had a lot of downed trees and brush in our yards. On a recent Saturday, the Public Works maintenance crew cleaned up our addition. They did an excellent job and should be commended for their work. Thank you!
Peggy Eickhoff
Fort Wayne
Letter writers encapsulate thoughts of others
Thank you to two letter writers in the July 22 Journal Gazette. Both authors, Linda Wisniewski and Casey Spranger, wrote the thoughts I have been composing in my head.
Wisniewski was so right about caring for the roads and streets in Waynedale and (in my opinion) the deteriorating areas around Georgetown Square. And by the way, have you seen the conditions in many of the trailer courts in the city? The money is spread around the city on “legalized graffiti” that is out of control. Who will pay to maintain these “works”?
As for Spranger’s letter on abortion as birth control, well done. All I can add are the words personal responsibility. Be responsible and pro in your choices, actions and your choice of partners.
Luann Fyock
Fort Wayne
Fallen neighbor grateful for assistance
A special thank you to the couple driving on Old 24 East on July 8 who saw me lying in my driveway beside my car. This kind and thoughtful couple stopped and with two ladies next door to my home were all able to get me up on my feet so I could get hold of my walker. Then, they saw that I got in my home.
God bless you for being so kind and helpful.
Margaret Mattingly
New Haven