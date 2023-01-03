Community’s momentum propels us into 2023
The momentum we have in our community is unprecedented. Downtown is vibrant, the riverfront is bustling like never before, and we are making great strides in southeast Fort Wayne.
We have Promenade Park, the Landing, the Bradley, the Pearl, the Ash Center, the new Star Bank Tower, Arts United Center, and now Electric Works.
How do we keep this momentum? Certainly not by beating on the commissioners about the jail site, being unrelenting with the mayor who is trying to run the city while caring for his wife and attempting to mount a reelection campaign.
Visitors who return to the city from prior years or are visiting for the first time constantly ask, “Who made this all happen?” Mayor Tom Henry certainly deserves much of the credit, but we are also blessed in this community with many great leaders who have made significant contributions.
As we move forward into a new year, let’s make a vow to be more tolerant, more understanding and more appreciative for what we have while committing to promote our community. As Mac Parker has proclaimed, “We got our swagger back.” Let’s not lose it.
Happy New Year.
Don Steininger
Fort Wayne
Young fails to stand against inflationary bill
If you like inflation, be sure and send Sen. Todd Young a thank you letter for voting for the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill.
John Mohr
Grabill
Negatives outweigh Banks’ positives
I’ve read numerous letters that either demonize Rep. Jim Banks or seem to think he’s just the greatest. I believe there is some truth to both points of view.
Every member of Congress receives a generous budget and a large staff to run and do most of the day-to-day operations to serve the people they represent. Knowing this, it should really come as no surprise that we seldom, if ever, hear any complaints about one’s congressman/woman not doing the things for those they represent when one such as myself contacts their office as I did complaining about the IRS not sending my tax refund for 10 months with no end in sight. Never mind that, at the time, Republicans were in control and had been underfunding the IRS for years, which likely goes a long way toward explaining their lack of being able to get the job done.
Wouldn’t you know it, the IRS dropped everything it was doing and sent my refund within a week. For that, I do appreciate the staff of Banks for getting results. But I do believe the truth is more the result of not wanting to upset the party that had been underfunding them for years. So that part of Banks’ office worked great for me.
On the other hand, the thing I find the most disturbing about Banks is his willingness to put party or person first, ignoring his pledge to put the Constitution first as all members of Congress take the oath to do. Many of his decisions during the Trump years fell short of his oath, especially in the last year or so of Donald Trump’s presidency.
So is Banks a good man? In many respects, absolutely. Is he who and what a congressman should be for the people he represents? Does he live up to his oath to the Constitution with integrity? I believe, I’m sad to say, that’s where he falls far short.
David Williams
Garrett
Correction
A Dec. 28 op-ed mistakenly misidentified the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.