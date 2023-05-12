Polling place no place for open display of guns
Guns do not make everyone feel safe.
In the aftermath of a very uncomfortable experience being in the presence of an armed poll worker when I went to vote at “Peace” Lutheran Church, I am asking that the election board prohibit all poll workers from carrying firearms while working elections.
While I understand that the law allows people to openly wear firearms, as a United States citizen I resent feeling threatened by the open display of firearms by poll workers. This country is not a Third World dictatorship, yet.
I was literally shaking after I voted.
There must be a prohibition of firearm exhibition on election days.
Jan Eshleman
Fort Wayne
The American example under increasing attack
This is not the America I was taught about in school. This is not the example of democracy that has been exalted as our heritage.
How did we have a very real insurrection orchestrated by an outgoing president in our venerated Capitol building without our Congress raising cries of outrage?
How do we have Supreme Court justices accepting huge financial gifts with no concern for propriety, fairness, ethics or accountability? Is there no legal cry of outrage?
How does freedom find its way when our venerated classics and factual historical novels are mandated to be removed from our libraries? Where is our cry of outrage?
How do we achieve real democracy when states use gerrymandering and voting restrictions to disenfranchise many who have the right to participate in “free and fair elections”? Are we too distracted to show our outrage?
Let’s determine to restore the America of freedom and truth with laws and equality for all of us.
Ann Droegmyer
Fort Wayne
US history replete with unpaid reparations
There can be no doubt, the Black population has valid grievances concerning slavery. Some are wanting reparations for those years of slavery. Whatever may result, are they down to fourth on the list of any considerations?
In the Treaty of Paris of 1783, the U.S. Government agreed to give reparations, for property and land, to British loyalists. The government sent the reparations agreement to the states. The treaty was supposedly never honored to 60,000-plus loyalists.
The Indian Relocation Act of 1830 forcibly removed Indian tribes in the South to lands in Oklahoma and Arizona. No reparations for more than 20 million acres and another broken treaty. The federal government still does not recognize the Miami Indian Nation. Congress will need to pony up a lot of capital if reparations are to be honored. Maybe a government apology and a $1,000 tax credit for five years would help, but would that discriminate because the Indian nations do not pay taxes? In reality, to some, no amount of money will ever be enough, and next week they will have another injustice and demand for reparations money.
On the other side of the ledger, maybe the Black population should pay reparations to the families of the 642,400-plus soldiers who were maimed and/or killed from disease or in battles to preserve the Union and ultimately abolish slavery.
Ray Doyle
Fort Wayne
City crew quickly came to aid in emergency
I want to publicly thank Michael Fletcher and his WPCM crew for coming to my sister’s and my rescue.
We were out walking when my sister tripped and fell face forward. The crew was working across the street and immediately came with a first aid kit, wet wipes and paper towels. We eventually ended up at a walk-in clinic with no broken bones.
Without their help at the scene, it would have been a much more stressful situation. We sincerely thank them.
Jeanette Campbell
Roanoke
Flag flying on high now too-rare sight
“Why is the flag at half-staff today?” is a question heard with disturbing frequency.
There was a time, in living memory, when the flag was flown in that position only on special days or extraordinary circumstances of mourning or remembrance: Memorial Day (dawn to noon only), Flag Day, Veterans Day, Presidents Day; and upon the death of the president (current or former), vice president, chief justice, Speaker of the House, and so forth. Occasionally, a highly respected world leader would earn the honor – Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela and Pope John Paul II are among the hallowed few. In short, the occasion was connected to exceptional people or extraordinary national events.
That is no longer the case; indeed, when the vanishingly rare circumstance is seen, it might be more accurate to ask, “Why is the flag not at half-staff today?”
If anyone is so inclined, when the day inevitably comes, if you wish truly to signal honor at my passing, please raise Old Glory smartly to the top of the staff and pray for a stiff breeze.
Mark Simmons
Fort Wayne
Noble County needs solar field protections
What comes to mind when you hear solar fields?
You might think of a 20-30 acre lot with rows of solar panels. What if it was 100 acres? What if it was 1,000 or 3,000 or more? What if your house sat somewhere in that 3,000 acres? What if the company that owned/operated the solar project wasn’t even from your state? What would you want to know about the commercial solar coming to your county?
As we are looking at commercial solar in Noble County, what are the questions we need answered?
Several times, we have asked the plan commission to consider depreciation of adjacent homes. Something along the lines of a home value guarantee, to be carried by the operating solar company, would at least give some security. Since we don’t know exactly which properties will be included in this project, will buying a home in Noble County even be a safe investment?
What about toxic or hazardous material? The current ordinance does not mandate that the project owner report damage within the site to neighboring homeowners. Each panel can hold 1-14 grams of lead. Typically every acre will hold up to about 2,000 panels. That means that every acre will hold at least 4 pounds of lead. We get our water from wells that can be affected by what happens on our neighbors’ property. If we don’t know about damage and exposure to hazardous materials, how can we protect ourselves?
What about the cost of decommissioning these panels? If you wanted to put a wind farm in our county, you would be required to put all the money for decommissioning those turbines into an escrow account. Our ordinance on wind farms states that this is “in order to provide the greatest possible financial assurance that there will be sufficient funds to remove the utility-grade wind turbine systems and to restore the site.” It goes on to state, “There shall be no alternative to such an account, a surety bond, letter of credit, or other financial promise shall not be accepted.”
Don’t we want that kind of security for the thousands of acres that will be turned into solar fields?
Does wanting your county to be safe make you anti-solar?
Olivia McGahan
Wawaka
Republican ticket offers new direction
The fall campaign for mayor, clerk, and City Council is commencing.
The choices are clear. Tom Didier for mayor, Lana Keesling for city clerk, and our district and at-large candidates for City Council all have a vision for our city. They believe our neighborhoods need to be improved, and all our streets and sidewalks maintained better. Our Republican candidates want budgets that are responsive to our needs, not our wants.
The tired Democratic ticket uses an old playbook of pouring money into outdated economic development ideas that strain our streets, sewers and other utilities. We don’t want to be “Anywhere City, USA”
We have a unique opportunity to go a new way with the Republican ticket this fall.
W. Patrick Sefton
Fort Wayne
Newspaper helping keep us educated
Thank you to The Journal Gazette for elevating your reporting and inclusion – including “Incarceration alternatives,” factual energy information, political facts, and (mostly informative) articles, like “Israel putting US resolve to test,” on important worldly issues. Correct and factual presentation of news is very important for an educated public.
Julie Waterfield
Fort Wayne