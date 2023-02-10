Public’s voice vital on jail issues
Years ago I worked with jails and their prisoners. I feel I am able to explain to those involved with the Allen County Jail how they may solve most of their problems without building a huge new jail. If they insist on building another jail, they should be able to keep the present jail and simply build a much smaller jail as other cities have done.
Why would anyone want the main jail moved far away from the Courthouse, attorneys, the general public, etc.? A main jail should be where it is now – close to the Courthouse.
I have not seen anyone estimate or even mention the huge extra costs that will ensue if the present jail is not used.
I understand there are many companies that provide professional advice for jail problems. Who else has been consulted? It should help if the public were invited to present plans and not be limited to three minutes or less. I am sure there are many others available who have better ideas if they were allowed adequate time to discuss the problems.
Dr. Earl Braunlin
Fort Wayne
Corporations, bad law keep electric costs up
According to an article in USA Today, the U.S. population will be hit with increases of about 10% to electric utility bills this year, mostly because of exporting liquefied natural gas. Inflation is expected to decrease 3% to 4%.
The article stated that one third of America’s electricity is fueled by liquefied gas. Reserves are in short supply “because the U.S. is shipping record amounts to Europe to replace supplies lost from Russia.” It also stated that “since June the top U.S. exporters for the first time in history are binding American households’ electric bills to global calamities, causing a domestic energy crisis in pricing.”
It comes as a surprise to nobody these U.S. exporting companies are happy to be reaping huge profits from Europeans buying the fuel.
The Department of Energy can help keep energy prices lower “by limiting export licenses which determine the amount of liquefied gas that can be exported,” according to the article.
There is also a need to amend the Jones Act, which covers the types of vessels that can move any type of cargo from one U.S. port to another. The U.S. has zero ships built to the requirements of this act for transporting the gas, resulting in increased costs of receiving at port our own product.
Americans can try to lower our consumption to save on energy costs, but the big difference can only be made by companies reducing their exports, the energy department lowering the number of export licenses allowed and amending the Jones Act for liquid gas carrier vessels (hey, more jobs building those types of vessels here).
These corporations and regulations under the Jones Act are causing the shortage, leading to the expected price increases. I am tired of paying more for just about everything because most businesses have that catch-all: It’s the cost of doing business. You know what? If that’s so, companies are responsible for those costs, not the people.
Diane Hall
Fort Wayne
Time for accountability by non-public schools
I very much appreciate Niki Kelly’s columns. Her offering on Jan. 30 (“Cost discussion missing in plan to increase scholarships”) especially sparked my interest.
I am a retired public school superintendent who held almost every position over a 41-year career.
Until a few years ago, any parent who felt their student could get a better education than in their own public school had to pay tuition either to the district to which they were sending their child or the private school or for the costs associated with homeschooling.
When the legislature took over all the funding for the education fund, boundaries became fluid. When the legislature created scholarships for parents to send their children to private schools, choices were broadened.
This probably works well in urban areas where public transportation is readily available. In suburban or rural areas, however, children can only opt out of public school if the parent provides transportation. This means that the very poor in suburban and rural areas are not able to take advantage of the legislature’s largess. I wonder whether there is a civil rights lawsuit in that scenario?
The point Kelly makes about the lack of transparency or accountability in the legislation that would give parents $7,500 for each child they send to a private school or homeschool is well taken.
I have been involved in schools long enough to know that not all homeschooled students do much school. Not all parents are capable of homeschooling.
The Indiana Department of Education does not require home-school parents to report any information regarding enrollment, curriculum, attendance, standards-based testing or any other of the myriad statistics/information required of accredited schools.
It is way past time for the legislature to do an honest and comprehensive research-based study of everything school-related (pre-K to 12).
Politics have a place in the regulation of schools, but the operations of education should be based on best practice from recognized research – certainly not the whims of the legislature.
Jim Smith
North Manchester
Reduced schedule can ensure paper’s future
To those who dislike The Journal Gazette’s combining the Sunday and Saturday edition into one on Saturday as a weekend edition, we should be grateful that we have a newspaper six days a week. I recently lived in Toledo and saw the Toledo Blade go from seven days a week to only two days a week in a short period of time. I fully support the JG in this recent change to help it be viable today and tomorrow. Also, many carriers and other employees may now have at least one day off per week. I used to be a carrier who also had a full-time job, so hopefully this will be helpful to them as well.
Dale Powers
Fort Wayne
Lawmakers must stop woke investing efforts
There is a growing movement to remove state public pension funds out of ESG (environmental/social governance) investments. The Indiana legislature is considering legislation to protect our state-funded public pensions.
ESG is a term used to represent an organization’s corporate financial interests and ethical impacts. Capital markets use ESG to evaluate organizations and determine future financial performance. This is sometimes called “doing well by doing good” or “return for ideology.”
As incorporated in the term ESG, it is based on a company’s or organization’s stance on the environment and workplace diversity for social scores. ESG includes rating companies based on appointment of board members based on race and sex, or their reporting of greenhouse gas emissions.
ESG weakens America by moving our society into a dangerous position of dependence on foreign oil, creating social credit scores and demanding investment decisions based on abortion policies.
House Bill 1008 would protect Indiana from the ESG movement. The legislation would instruct fund managers who invest Indiana’s state pensions to act in the sole financial interest of the shareholder to receive the highest return, not to advance the left’s political or social agenda.
HB 1008 would also ensure that investment shares be voted on according to Hoosier values, not woke corporations.
We need to ensure that Indiana’s pension investments are voted on only in the financial interest of the plan participants.
I urge all Indiana citizens to contact their representative and demand that our state’s assets continue to be protected and invested in a wise manner.
ESG is an issue that is growing nationally and must be stopped.
Emery McClendon
Fort Wayne