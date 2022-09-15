On-hold ‘entertainment’ leaves patient frustrated
I needed to make an appointment with one of my doctors. And, of course, I was placed on hold while they took care of those before me. They said it was only six minutes away from a live person.
Those were the longest six minutes I have ever waited. Yes, there was music for a while then two minutes of advertisements about the practice, then back to music. On TV we can mute this crap until the movie returns, but in this case, it just went on and on.
When the sweet-voiced girl finally got around to me and had the appointment made, I asked her if most of the people seemed aggravated when she took their calls. Her answer was yes, they do. I assured her that it had nothing to do with her (as she sounded like an angel on the phone). I then told her to call in and just listen to the crap the practices put their patients through.
I thanked her and wished her a good weekend.
Bill Richardson
Churubusco
West side better as jail location
On Sept. 5, there was a piece by DJ E-Clyps regarding the placement of the Allen County Jail.
All of a sudden the current administration can see the southeast part of the city. “Let’s put a new jail there, nobody will care.” Well, guess what, they do care.
For the past 10 years all we have heard is downtown, downtown, etc. Everything had to be developed downtown and for whom? The fat pockets.
There is no way I can afford to live or visit downtown. And, I would imagine, not too many residents of the east, southeast and northeast parts of the city can either.
Put that jail southwest or northwest. They pay more taxes; let them enjoy the fruits of their labor. Stay out of the northeast quadrant also.
K.V. Kahn
Fort Wayne
Missing the point
Diana Smith (Letters, Sept. 2) wants a list of Democrats who also benefited by subsidized college educations. She completely missed the point.
Perhaps if she wants a list of Democrats who received assistance and are boo-hooing about students getting loan forgiveness, that would be different. It’s the Republicans who think giving help to students is wrong, even though the coffers tipped for them.
Jane Vorndran
Fort Wayne
Preoccupation with sex disservice to most students
Sometimes there are articles in The Journal Gazette that, when you are finished, you find yourself saying, “Did they really print that?” I refer to a story from Sept. 4, headlined “College students return to campus without Roe.”
The subject of the article from the Associated Press is that some young men and women, returning to universities this fall, are preoccupied not by studies, activities on campus or the direction of their lives but by access to abortion. The choice of which school to attend can be influenced by the state laws pertaining to abortion. There were stories that focused on the sexual behavior of students and their realization that viable access to abortion is no longer a birth control method.
I believe the article does a disservice to the millions of students who attend universities seeking career choices, academic success, new friendships and access to new ideas, rather than looking for a sexual partner without the protection of abortion on demand.
If intimate sexual relations are affected by the restrictions on abortion, maybe couples can find other ways to express their love and compassion. We can only hope.
Mike McMillen
Fort Wayne