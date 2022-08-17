Jail situation the result of perpetuation of failures
Commissioner Nelson Peters’ offhand response to critics that “if somebody gives us 60 acres, we’re more than happy to look at it” has turned the Allen County jail imbroglio into a farce.
The federal decree to fix overcrowding does not require large, centralized acreage. The pressure to build a new “fortress” facility with a relatively fast doubling of jail-ready citizens is what one critic expressed as a field of nightmares; we build it and they will come to Adams Township. That includes the newest class of political prisoners to be inducted into Indiana gulags, abortion health care providers.
The roots of mass incarceration go back to slavery and have grown over several eras of Jim Crow, with African Americans oppressed by various insidious means. In recent decades, there has been an exponential spike in police and judicial confinement, and the U.S. sadly leads the world.
It does contribute to our GDP, but calling 60 acres and a jail “development” is more than deceptive. Mass incarceration is the mean-spirited outcome of the rescinded 40 acres and a mule reparations at the end of slavery which would have been the basis of real development.
Let’s hope the Allen County Commissioners see the good value of a moderate increase in corrections-based public housing in neighborhoods around the county, along with the internet of corrections, as the foundation for improving criminal justice outcomes. The Help Not Handcuffs paradigm can be scalable for the best fit for judicial needs and funding efficiency, as opposed to a large capital project paying for space long before it is needed.
It is transparent for appropriate levels of policing, humane and productive for reduced recidivism, accountable at all levels, and conservative with respect to taxpayer costs. It continues to use the existing downtown jail for violent offenders and for everyone to see we have significant social problems to resolve.
Howard Traxmor
Fort Wayne
City’s developments reflect poor planning
Recently, the city announced a new brewery/restaurant on the corner of Fourth and Calhoun streets. No one mentioned that this is near residential areas. Calhoun Street is not a thoroughfare. It is blocked by the river.
This is not surprising, though. Electric Works is on Broadway, which cannot be widened and has a rail underpass, too.
Main Street cannot be widened, and businesses and apartments are being shoehorned into small areas.
Superior Street has new parks and apartments being built on a street with a roundabout at one end and Three Rivers Apartments on the other.
We could do better.
W. Patrick Sefton
Fort Wayne
Inexplicable opposition
I am very interested in knowing the reasoning behind why our two Indiana U.S. senators, Mike Braun and Todd Young, voted no on the insulin cap.
Robert D. Phillips
Fort Wayne
Wrongheaded priorities in Democrats’ spending
So the Democratic president, Joe Biden, is hiring 87,000 new IRS agents. At an estimated average of $90,000 per hire (which is probably low) that comes to $7.83 billion.
Hmm... zero dollars for new police officers, zero dollars for new border patrol officers, zero dollars for new drug enforcement agents (remember fentanyl, killing thousands of Americans), zero dollars for new prisons, zero dollars for homeless vets.
You will be voting soon; remember how the Democrats spend your money.
Bruce Cynar
Leo-Cedarville