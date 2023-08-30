Oppositional foreign policy sets dangerous precedent
The false dichotomy of “democracy or autocracy,” put forth by President Joe Biden as the basis of current foreign policy conflicts with Russia and China, is a dangerous assertion. The highest function of development, cooperation, should bring about an equitable, stable and sustainable world economy where social development, including sexual rights proceeds based on moderated international dialogue and planning.
Clearly, the cold war against China and the hot proxy war against Russia are barriers to peaceful co-development.
The BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and other groups are forming new economic arrangements to work around the endless conflicts caused by the legacy of world war. Out-of-control militarism, racist foreign policy and corrupt economic structures were rendered by the peripatetic Martin Luther King Jr. as the three “evils.” King’s life was cut short as he developed the narrative to drive the world peace movement to a unity of the tripartite division of nations that has plagued cooperative development since the end of the Second World War.
A devastated Russia was not allowed to join the massive investments of the Marshall Plan, colonial economic relations were merely tweaked in the face of ongoing grinding poverty, and the CIA was formed to lead violent U.S. attacks on the rising progressive leadership of color such as Mohammad Mosaddegh in Iran and Patrice Lumumba in the Congo. The Berlin Wall became the iconic east/west division before Ukraine, but the third division slowly incubated in the early United Nations became “South-South Cooperation” from the Western perspective, while the “Global South” emerged from the BRICS perspective.
Western nations have staked progress on human rights at the same time that developing countries have put alleviation of extreme poverty as the key metric in development policy. These diverging views of society recreates the void in cooperative development.
“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
Howard Traxmor
Fort Wayne
Quitting nicotine easier with coach’s backing
Currently, 29% of Indiana adults use some form of commercial tobacco.
The biggest change we’ve seen is e-cigarette use among adults, which has doubled from 6% to 12%. There is some good news though: 64% want to quit and more than half tried quitting in the past year. Clearly, there are a lot of e-cigarette users who are motivated and ready to quit but need help.
Quitting vaping may be harder than other tobacco products because the level of nicotine varies widely from one product to the next due to the lack of FDA regulations. Using nicotine replacement products (patches/gum/lozenges) is one of the most effective ways to quit tobacco for good, but taking the correct dose can be trial and error if the amount of daily nicotine intake is unknown.
This is why it is so important for someone who is trying to quit to work with a professional such as a tobacco treatment specialist, a pharmacist or a primary care provider. Just like any other medication, it must be taken correctly. Some people stop the medication too soon, some don’t take enough or take too much, and many don’t use the patch and gum together, which is better than using the patch or gum alone.
Quit Now Indiana has highly trained quit coaches who direct the use of medication and provide one-on-one coaching to address the psychological aspects of vaping. They also mail free patches, gum and lozenges to those who qualify.
Call today: 1-800-quit-now or text READY to 34191.
Taylor Bowser
Fort Wayne