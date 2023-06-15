A dispatch on the state of our potential fate
Our gun violence, we grieve, was once never conceived. Now it takes our loved ones with harsh frequency.
No brushing their hair, or tucking them in. No folding their clothes, hear their laughter again. They don’t dance with glee, pray on bended knee. Dreams they could foresee lost in shooting sprees.
But the voices we hear speak in platitudes and talk of gun rights most will never use. And we suffer mass shootings spreading doom and gloom in the wake of gun laws from minority views.
And blood-stained bullets force a déjà vu as our loved ones die and their souls pursue their sacred ascension now that they have viewed their body’s final breaths in death’s rendezvous.
Weighed down by grief, what will we choose? Will it be the status quo or rectitude?
I send this dispatch, America, out to you.
Greg Slyford
Fort Wayne
McDonald’s line kindness will be paid forward
On May 21, I went to the McDonald’s on West Jefferson Boulevard for lunch.
As I went to enter, this young lady entered before me and held the door open for me.
I let her order first.
When I placed my order for a hamburger (which was all that I wanted), she paid and asked if I wanted fries and a drink. She said she would also pay for it.
I told her that was all I wanted.
It was a very nice offer, and I will pass it on.
Wanda Smith
Fort Wayne
WOWO country known even to nation’s elites
Having read the piece on radio station WOWO in the June 7 Journal Gazette, I was reminded of an experience my wife and I and two good friends had on a visit to Washington, D.C., 20 years ago.
It was in the evening on the day of our arrival, and we were visiting the Lincoln Memorial and other parts of the Mall when we noticed a group of young people being guided to the Vietnam Memorial by a man accompanied by a U.S Park Service ranger. As they came closer to us, I recognized the leader as Attorney General and former Missouri Gov. John Ashcroft.
Feeling bold, I approached him and said, “Mr. Ashcroft, we are very happy to meet you. I am a retired high school principal and my friend with me is a retired high school athletic director.” The attorney general smiled and genially inquired, “Where are you two from?” We responded, “We are here visiting from Fort Wayne, Indiana.”
To that he smiled broadly again, and stated, “Fort Wayne – WOWO country!”
William Dillon
Hamilton
Day made at Meijer for giver, recipient
My partner and I were recently shopping at the Meijer grocery store on Maysville Road and preparing to check out. In fact, I was holding my debit card in my hand when the lady waiting behind me got my attention. She asked me in the nicest possible way if I would allow her to pay for our groceries. She also added something complimentary concerning my age and that she probably was not far behind me. She was a lovely lady, and I of course was overwhelmed. Our order was by no means small, but she insisted (I believe) that it would make her day.
I am hoping she reads this letter so that I can thank her again and let her know that she also made my day.
I hope that in the near future I will have the opportunity to pay forward her kindness.
Sheila Dwyer
Fort Wayne