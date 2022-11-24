I am grateful, thankful and blessed that this past year our food pantry was able to give the patrons food each month. Thanks to our church members, Associated Churches and the support we receive from businesses in New Haven, we were able to help put a little extra food in their home.
Linda Hanefeld
St. James Food Pantry
◊◊◊
I am thankful that my husband and I have had the opportunity to sponsor two asylum seekers in the past year. Refugees and asylum seekers bring much good to our community, filling needed jobs in industry and entrepreneurship. Fort Wayne is so lucky to have refugees who want to stay in Indiana and be productive citizens. Nigerian, Jamaican, Burmese, Afghan and Latinx immigrants bring vigor and innovative thinking to our city.
Diana Sowards
Fort Wayne
◊◊◊
I am thankful for the surgeon and health care workers who corrected my acquired foot and ankle deformity in hopes of keeping me active as I approach retirement age. I am grateful this surgery is available to me, and for an understanding employer that granted me time to heal and rehabilitate. Mostly, I am grateful to God who gave me what I need to get through this difficult challenge; a husband so patient and kind to help me at every turn during the long recovery ahead. I am truly, truly blessed!
Joanne Ladowski
Fort Wayne
◊◊◊
I am thankful that my son and daughter-in-law invited me to come live with them in Fort Wayne after my husband died last year.
Karen Ward
Fort Wayne
◊◊◊
I am thankful for Animal Care and Control for allowing us to foster amazing, adorable and loving little kittens. We didn’t realize how much joy these bundles of fluff would bring to our family. At times it’s an emotional roller coaster because we worry about their health and if they will be adopted into a good home. But the love they give us as well as the support we receive from the foster staff at ACC is absolutely the best.
Anne Duff
Fort Wayne
◊◊◊
I’m grateful to be alive to enjoy my friends and family on this holiday of Thanksgiving.
I realize that I am still on this earth due, in no small part, to the dedication, skills and ambition of the medical professionals we enjoy in and around Fort Wayne, from the biomechanical engineers who design and build the lifesaving appliances to the volunteers who push that most welcome wheelchair to the exit door after a successful procedure has extended our quality and quantity of life.
Of course, I also sincerely thank the doctors, nurses, technicians, administrators, house and grounds keepers, and behind-the-scenes support staff who together make modern medicine the miracle that it truly is.
Douglas L. Bruinsma
Auburn