Overdue recognition for the Miami tribe
Kudos to the Herald Bulletin of Anderson for the editorial reprinted by The Journal Gazette on Oct. 5.
I have always found it appalling that the Miami Indian tribe of Indiana has not received federal recognition. The tribe of Chief Little Turtle is, in my opinion, one of the most important in our part of Indiana and in the entire Midwest. There is no question they were among the more warlike of the tribes in our area in courageously defending their homeland from white invaders and soundly defeated the U.S. military in battles such as St. Clair’s Defeat, near Fort Recovery, Ohio. That battle was, in terms of casualties and losses (900) and in the opinion of historians, the most decisive defeat in the history of the American military by Native Americans. Little Turtle and the Miami traveled upstream on our St. Marys River on the night of Nov. 3, 1791, to stage a morning surprise along with warriors from the Delaware and Shawnee tribes.
Later in his life, Little Turtle became a peacemaker and was instrumental in improving relations with the new country, meeting and corresponding with three presidents (George Washington, John Adams and Thomas Jefferson) over the course of about 20 years. It is outrageous his tribe has not been officially recognized by our government, and it is commendable that our senators, Todd Young and Mike Braun, are introducing legislation to rectify this embarrassment.
Terry Smith
Decatur
Jail overcrowding calls for new vision
After reading Christer Watson’s Oct. 4 op-ed, I have come to a conclusion for the problem and a solution.
In his report, his research was that on Sept. 27 there were 730 inmates housed in the jail. Of that 730, 160 were housed there from other agencies from which the jail receives $58 a day or about $3.4 million a year for the jail’s total budget of about $15 million.
If you take out the 160 inmates housed there from other agencies, there would be 570 housed in the jail, which would be below overcrowded conditions.
I blame this on our current sheriff and administration. Maybe it’s time not to have a Republican sheriff in Allen County, which has been the case for almost 100 years. This sheriff has put the county in the position of having to spend $300 million for a new jail caused by his poor management of the current jail.
Maybe it’s time for a new focus from a different candidate. Kevin Hunter, a Democrat, would bring new ideas.
Jeff Lickey
Fort Wayne
Discomforts of jail are fitting for inmates
I read the articles concerning the treatment of inmates at the Allen County Jail, and I am curious whether The Journal Gazette will be interviewing any of the victims of these inmates.
Anecdotal evidence presented by former inmate A.J. Calabresi and the parents of Zachary Foster are presented out of context and fail to plainly acknowledge that both of them are criminals in the eyes of the same laws they now cite as protecting them from the perils of being criminals.
Will The Journal Gazette be interviewing the strangulation victim of Corey Warfield? Possibly it’s the same person he owes back child support to.
Not being involved in criminal activity is absolutely the answer to not becoming a resident of the Allen County Jail.
I also did not see one apology from anyone interviewed addressed to the citizens of Fort Wayne.
These people are not victims; they chose to be criminals and forfeited any benefit of doubt.
Jeff Corley
Fort Wayne