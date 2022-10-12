Op-ed fails to recognize benefits to workforce
Republican Councilman Jason Arp’s Sept. 25 opinion piece faithfully parrots Republican talking points but is disingenuous at best.
Arp argues, based on government income, transfer and tax data, that there is little financial incentive to work and that is why many businesses struggle to find workers. Because he only compared the lowest three quintiles, he conveniently ignored the very large financial incentives to get into the second or first quintiles. But presumably he only cares about businesses finding near-minimum wage workers. He also mentions, but does not explain, that the transfers that somewhat equalize income include entitlements – Social Security and Medicare.
Labor force participation rates are 1% below what they were pre-pandemic, per the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The real issue is that the labor force is virtually unchanged since 2007 and has actually declined since 2019. Increased immigration could alleviate this situation as well as reduce inflationary pressures, but that assuredly is not a Republican talking point.
Arp also concludes without citation that while most of the fourth quintile work, most of the lowest quintile do not. Some of the non-entitlement transfers are only available to people who work and Arp ignores these “working poor” and their incentives in his argument.
Arp also assumes that the primary reason people work is financial when even the lowest-paying work provides significant psychic benefits – hence volunteers and 80-year-old grandmas working at McDonald’s and receiving Social Security.
Finally, in his struggle to find a reason why helping the poorest Americans is a bad thing, Arp gives no credit to the benefits afforded society by those transfers including children staying in school, adults not resorting to drugs or crime, and the elderly contributing to the economy a bit longer rather than burdening their children and grandchildren. But again those are not Republican values.
Terry Nilles
Fort Wayne
Quote can be applied in multiple ways
Patty Jones (Letters, Sept. 29) cited a quote used by Mollie Hemingway about a “well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information” to characterize the 2020 presidential election. Political parties have used these tactics since the beginning of political parties. Just look at what the Republican Party has been up to lately.
Pete Lytle
Fort Wayne
Fact and fiction blur as election approaches
With the upcoming election, a few things to keep in mind:
Vladimir Putin is one of Donald Trump’s role models/idols because this man has absolute power over the Russian society.
His war to take over Ukraine was undeclared and points loudly to the brutality of the man’s mind.
His threat to use nuclear weapons would backfire on him, since the winds would blow any nuclear cloud back to Russia, putting the entire country in jeopardy.
Trump was impeached twice, but no punishment was handed out.
Trump is a bad businessman, shown by filing four bankruptcies.
Trump is only looking out for Trump, and those who follow his illogical thinking.
I recently reread “1984” by George Orwell. He was a prophet of things to come and, on the second reading, maybe it is not fiction.
The parallels of what is going on in politics today deserve study by scholars and private citizens alike. Orwell describes the big lie: If a lie is repeated often enough, and loud enough, it becomes the truth. Does this ring any bells?
Don Hicks
Fort Wayne