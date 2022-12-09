Payment disparities raise troubling questions
I have a simple question. I thought there could be a simple answer. I went to my search engine. The question: Who makes up the difference between the billed amount and the Medicare-approved amount? I ended up with definitions for those terms but no answer.
Billed amount: $2,865, Medicare-approved amount for the same service: $77. Who makes up the difference? The provider accepts $77 for a $2,865 service? What is going on here? Do they write it off on their taxes as a loss? If so, what is to stop them from ridiculously overcharging?
I don’t claim to know a lot about high finance, but can we stop playing games? I would like to know, what is the actual value of the service provided?
We are not supposed to pay attention to these things but when you see billed: $4,506, Medicare-approved: $700, something’s wrong. The USA is trillions of dollars in debt. Is this part of the problem? If my thinking is off track, somebody correct me, please. My simple question remains unanswered.
Rob Suraci
Fort Wayne
Pilgrim Baptist show proved life-changing
We would like to thank all who were involved in the production of “Worthy” at Pilgrim Baptist Church.
We would like to thank Stephen and Tesha Styles for inviting us to an evening we will never forget. Everyone we met at Pilgrim church was warm, friendly and so gracious to us. We had an evening of spiritual uplifting and love like we’ve never experienced before. We have truly been blessed to have met so many amazing people.
This city is so lucky to have such great people as the Styleses to have the foresight to bring gospel singers and a band from Chicago to Fort Wayne. What a blessed event.
If you ever get the chance to experience such a beautiful evening, run – don’t walk – to Pilgrim Baptist Church on Gay Street. You will be changed forever.
Rick and Rhonda Memmer
Leo-Cedarville
Ivory towers, trade schools both have their place
As a former president of Indiana Tech, I feel compelled to support the viewpoints of John Bequette of the University of Saint Francis (Letters, Dec. 2). What he said is completely true, and Dave McFadden of Manchester University (“The way ahead for higher education,” Nov. 30) doesn’t have a clue as to what higher education really means.
Some of what McFadden said is understandable, since Manchester is more like a trade school and nothing like what a university really is in the traditional sense.
I believe Manchester supplies a valuable service to the community, especially to the medical community. However, according to McFadden, Aristotle, Socrates, Shakespeare and many others led lives of no value and their teachings do not deserve to be passed on. That couldn’t be further from the truth. Higher education has very little to do with the job market and a lot to do with a person’s understanding of society in general.
To make students understand this is especially hard for a place like Indiana Tech, where most of the courses are meant to help students develop marketable skills. However, I think our liberal arts faculty did a wonderful job of bridging the gap between the practical aspects of life and the much larger viewpoint given us by the arts, history and philosophy, viewpoints that have been gifted to us down through the ages.
In higher education, maintaining our “ivory towers” is just as important as maintaining our three-story walk-ups. They just happen to represent different goals, something McFadden evidently fails to grasp.
Ed Dugan
Woodburn