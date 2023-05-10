Pedestrian head start could reduce accidents
I would like to second what Christer Watson wrote about the death of Henry Najdeski at the Main and Calhoun crosswalk recently (“For safety’s sake,” May 2). Studies of vehicle and pedestrian conflicts show that a pedestrian head start would reduce injuries and fatalities. Traffic engineering should retrofit all pedestrian signals in Fort Wayne.
Timothy Ellsworth
Fort Wayne
FWCS should get creative to solve security crisis
I am not against safety and security in Fort Wayne Community Schools. However, I think safety can be achieved without a referendum and more property taxes.
I was an engineering manager for many years and had budget accountability. When some new project or requirement came along, for which there was no budgeted money, we had to figure out a way to accomplish the task. Many times, this meant reallocating resources. We did not have the luxury of asking for extra revenue.
Since the introduction of property tax caps, it seems as though the first reaction of FWCS is to propose a referendum. I can’t argue with referendums when building maintenance or renovation is involved. But the latest proposal seems like a knee-jerk reaction to gain more revenue when it isn’t necessary. The superintendent should have the initiative to call his staff together, brainstorm, reassign personnel if necessary, and provide adequate security without trying to raise our taxes.
A $10 million federal grant was just announced for mental health issues. It is stated that 17 new mental health positions will be created with the referendum. Why can’t the $10 million grant fund those? Likewise, the 56 “student advocates” should be funded from that $10 million windfall.
The superintendent stated in The Journal Gazette on April 26 that only three people are assigned to security in all of FWCS. It would be interesting to know how many dollars are already allocated in each year’s budget for security. Aren’t there existing staff who could be retrained into the “student advocate” skill set, rather than hiring new people? Aren’t there capital projects that could be put on hold?
According to the April 22, 2023 Journal Gazette, Allen County property taxes have increased 18% over last year. More than $500 of my tax bill this year is for already-passed referendums. With property assessments increasing, the 1% tax caps are still resulting in much higher property taxes each year, even if a household is at the cap. We don’t need more on top of the current. Solve this without a referendum. We taxpayers are already strapped.
Michael L. Noll
Fort Wayne
Surprise from fellow diner
After a wonderful dinner at Biaggi’s on April 27, we received an unexpected surprise. Our waitress told us our entire bill had been taken care of.
We both looked around to see whether we recognized anyone. Not a soul. Our waitress shifted her eyes toward a gentleman picking up a to-go order. He smiled and we knew he was the one.
We thanked him over and over. He was very humble and just said he enjoyed doing it.
An unsolicited act of kindness is the most beautiful gift anyone can receive.
To the giver of this gift, may you receive many blessings.
Donna Weldy
Fort Wayne
Service memories
With the approach of Memorial Day, we’re soliciting the thoughts of area veterans and their families on their time of service and those who never made it home. Responses should be in the 150-word range and can be sent to letters@jg.net or 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802 no later than noon on Tuesday, May 23.