Years-in-the-making vision realized at PFW
It was thrilling to see the progress of the vision for the music technology program of 10+ years ago to a permanent home in a new $20+ million building. Congratulations to Chancellor Ron Elsenbaumer, Dean John O’Connell and the incredibly talented music faculty for nurturing this vision and advancing it to today’s generous legislative appropriation.
The vision of what music technology/industry could be and do and its impact on the campus, the community and indeed the nation was developed by an exceptional team and an innovative partner in Chuck Surack, founder of Sweetwater Sound, more than a decade ago. His commitment to the vision of a unique and distinguished program and his offering a building on the Sweetwater campus where students would learn in state-of-the-art facilities and work alongside the most qualified professionals in the business were invaluable in assuring the success of the program.
In addition, Sen. David Long’s facilitating the initial $1 million appropriation, Vice Chancellor and CFO David Wesse’s exceptional talents in budgeting, negotiating all manner of complex agreements to assure success of the Sweetwater partnership and developing the initial design of a building, and Angie Fincannon’s dogged work to acquire private funds to support the fledgling effort, all laid the foundation for future development.
Most importantly, O’Connell and a handful of passionate and forward-thinking faculty, along with key people from Sweetwater, never lost sight of the vision.
In the next few years, the music technology building will be completed, housing a student population that has grown dramatically since the program was started. This program and its state-of-the-art facilities, and its unique and innovative partnership with Sweetwater, will distinguish it and PFW in ways no other such program in the country can boast.
To those who knew how to dream, developed the vision and understood what the program and partnership with Sweetwater could be, to those who provided the seed dollars and to those who have continued to nurture the vision, again congratulations! I am extremely proud and honored to have worked closely with Chuck Surack and such committed people at PFW to create the vision, and now to see the vision becoming reality.
Vicky L. Carwein
Chancellor emeritus
Knoxville, Tennessee
Republican hypocrisy is on full display
The party of insurrection – with leaders who spent years defending and protecting every lie, insult and slander from Donald Trump, turning a blind eye on adultery, scams, years of alleged sexual assault, etc. – now claims to be the moral protector of babies, turning Republican Party policy into law for others to obey. Now the millionaires in Congress are demanding the poorest Americans pay for the tax cuts for the wealthy.
The difference between the benefits Congress has awarded themselves and the benefits Republicans plan to cut from the poor shows the true face of the Republican Party.
Jon Fettig
Fort Wayne
Veterans’ memories
With the approach of Memorial Day, we’re soliciting the thoughts of area veterans and their families on their time of service and those who never made it home. Responses should be in the 150-word range and can be sent to letters@jg.net or 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802 no later than noon on Tuesday, May 23.