Philharmonic abandoning its logical home downtown
The rocky road to full Philharmonic music integration into our city, having recently overcome another round of unjust treatment of the musicians, now continues with an unbalanced plan to gut performances at the historic home of the Phil in the Embassy Theater.
Certainly there should be performances on the PFW campus for students, but the heart of the orchestra is “downtown,” as the editor of this page evoked in an unrelated article that included the Petula Clark classic lyric: “Just listen to the music … where the neon signs are pretty …”
There are no better acoustics and ambiance for orchestral precision than under the domed ceiling of the Embassy, according to one of the area’s finest violinists who trained under one of Fort Wayne’s greatest musicians, the late Mac Marlow – who was an early member of the orchestra. This past winter when I picketed with the musicians for fair pay and the right to collective bargaining over work conditions, I got an earful of the perfidy of trustees tangling the development of great music throughout our community. However, public funding is the core deficit.
The Phil, the Embassy and the city should develop a music museum in the Embassy with pictures of the musicians, displays of instruments, earbud plug-and-play stations, and you can imagine much more. The next season could kick off the fund drive on a positive note, bringing the Phil back downtown. Until then, the move to PFW is mostly cutting off the nose to spite the face.
Howard Traxmor
Fort Wayne
Menstrual education, product access essential
I agree with Sarah Symonds LeBlanc (Opinion, May 25) that access to and education about menstrual products is essential.
I am an associate member of a Daughters of the American Revolution chapter in the Mariana Islands, and two years ago their members began a project to provide these products and education about their use to girls on Guam. The island is poor, and students missed school every month as a result of menses because they were embarrassed and used rags because they lacked access to products. They have made progress there despite being poor and underdeveloped. The United States should certainly be able to help our students easily here. Having clothing and products available when needed is essential, and education about this normal occurrence will make the onset of menses less stressful for our students. Let’s make it happen.
I am proud of what we have achieved in Guam. Now, let’s make it a reality here.
Sue Johnson
Fort Wayne
Gateway into city in need of attention
As people travel from the airport to downtown hotels, they most often take the expressway to Paulding Road. The road between the expressway and U.S. 27 is one of the worst stretches of road in the city. We south siders appreciate the work that’s been done recently, but this street that passes Bishop Luers High School needs to be a priority. I call it “patches,” and it makes my car rattle.
Thomas Stephenson
Fort Wayne