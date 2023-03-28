Litter problem plague all around the county
I am not a born and bred Hoosier but have lived here for more than 35 years. Recently, I have been trying to understand what “Hoosier values” encompasses. What I have figured out is what it doesn’t include – cleanliness and respect of your neighbors’ property and the environment.
All one has to do is drive anywhere in Allen County and you will see garbage all around. It is a sad state of affairs when major businesses in town have piles of garbage in front of their establishments. Drive down Coldwater Road or Lima Road or any interchange off Interstate 69 – garbage galore. This is true for any county road. If I did not know any better, I would think that Fort Wayne and Allen County are trying to win an award for the most garbage along the roadsides.
The people of this county who litter display a total lack of character. Businesses should be ashamed of themselves for not cleaning it up, and city and county officials give the appearance they do not care because of inaction. Potential new residents are astounded by the filth and amount of garbage.
This is not only a local problem but a state problem – lack of direction at the state level on recycling laws that have been present in other states for more than 15 years shows a total lack of interest in the environment and local landscape. There is no excuse for what our roadways look like. This garbage affects not only the environment but wildlife.
Earth Day is approaching; this will be the 53rd year of celebration. The first Earth Day was effective at raising awareness about environmental issues and changing public attitudes. Apparently, Fort Wayne and Allen County failed to grasp the meaning of this day.
Jeff McCann
Spencerville
Contributions fund wildlife efforts
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has only one program that focuses on non-game wildlife and rare and endangered species. “Non-game species” make up the vast majority of wildlife in Indiana.
Most of the money raised for the fund last year came from contributions by taxpayers who chose to donate part of their refund on their annual state income tax return. Those donations are matched by federal grants.
The bald eagle reintroduction has been so successful that the DNR quit doing its annual survey. Osprey and peregrine falcon populations are growing steadily, and the river otter restoration has been so successful that otters are now found in almost every county.
The DNR Wildlife Diversity Section has more programs in place to help and study bats, reptiles and amphibians, fish, mussels and more. This can only continue if the funding is available.
Look for the eagle logo on your tax form to donate to the Nongame Fund or send them a check outright. The federal government will match $9 for every $5 donated to the program.
Send donations to Indiana Non-game Wildlife Fund, 402 W. Washington, W273, Indianapolis, IN 46204. For more information on the Wildlife Diversity Section, go to in.gov/dnr/fishwild/endangered/anl.html.
You can make a difference.
Jim Sweeney
Schererville