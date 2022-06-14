Open mind prerequisite to civil discussion
Shaun Brattain (Letters, June 3) clearly lays out what is needed for those on opposite sides of political thought to have thoughtful and reasoned conversations to resolve serious issues that plague our society. He points to the importance of doing research (read, learn, ask questions, seek out truth). “Open your mind,” he says, “most importantly, stop blaming people with less power than you for your problems.”
This would all be great advice except for the preceding paragraphs where he unapologetically accuses conservatives of hijacking the GOP and calls them “fear-mongering, bigoted, xenophobic, conspiracy theory-driven white nationalists.” It is difficult to imagine having a reasoned conversation with someone who opens with this kind of vile (and patently untrue) name-calling. Also, last time I checked, it was not the GOP that controls the House, Senate and executive branch, so perhaps we should “most importantly, stop blaming” them for our problems.
Though he doesn’t specify what one political party has been “hijacked,” it’s not difficult to figure out. All the labels mentioned in his letter have been constantly used by the left and repeated endlessly by most of the Democratic party, mainstream media and social media to denigrate the Republican Party generally and conservatives specifically.
The most hateful and egregious accusations for me are those based on racism. Many of those you might accuse are, whether you realize it or not, your friends, neighbors and co-workers. And we are, with only extremely rare exceptions, none of those things.
One last tool toward having a reasoned conversation that Brattain did not mention is motive. What do we actually believe and why? Why are our beliefs so different, or are they? This is a conversation I would welcome if, as Brattain might put it, we keep an open mind.
Byron Thompson
Fort Wayne
Variety of voices vital to sound decisions
I thank The Journal Gazette for Bernie Cooper’s thoughtful and informative letter (“Abortion ruling won’t affect other rights,” May 28) and for providing space for Terri Richardson’s delightful feature about Esther Helmke and her letter to our mayor (May 31).
I grew up reading newspapers. I was born and raised in Washington, D.C. My family subscribed to all of the D.C. newspapers. For over 40 years my family subscribed to both the News-Sentinel and The Journal Gazette.
Unfortunately, those days are long gone. However, newspapers still provide information, easy access to learning and an ability to connect us.
Cooper’s letter provides an opportunity to begin a dialogue on an important topic. In the 21st century it is very sad that one of our hospitals operates a clinic for pregnant women who are addicted and it is overflowing with patients.
A woman’s right to choose involves the ability to select medical professionals for herself and to choose the means of preventing a pregnancy that work for her if she is not ready to become a parent.
My husband and I were blessed with three healthy sons. We now have eight healthy grandchildren. Our society now can save so many babies who in previous generations were not able to survive. Women today have many choices of effective birth control. Prior generations of women were not so fortunate.
I did not drink alcohol or eat tuna fish during my three pregnancies (we were concerned about mercury in the fish).
I have never taken illegal drugs or abused prescription drugs.
Decision-making is fundamental to living. Learning to make good decisions, using good judgment and accepting responsibility is a good approach to tackling life.
Thank you to The Journal Gazette for providing a daily, local forum for exchanging ideas.
Maggie Vegeler
Fort Wayne