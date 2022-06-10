True leaders must step up for Americans’ protection
With the most recent mass murders by young men using assault weapons, it would seem Congress can no longer justify the practically unrestricted sales of these weapons and ammunition. Why don’t we at least try to find ways in which we may be able to reduce or maybe eliminate these tragedies?
After a tragedy, the responses of our elected officials are always “heartfelt.” It appears, however, they do not have enough “heart” to try to do something to prevent further heartaches. Obviously, the factors involved are many and problematic. I don’t have the answers.
But in this country we have seen a number of other difficult problems acknowledged, researched and addressed: tobacco-related health issues, automobile-related deaths and health care quality concerns. These all met with initial resistance. How were our elected officials able to resolve those difficult issues? It required long hours of study, work, discussion and compromise. Why can’t those same methods be employed to finally devise some reasonable, workable solutions to gun violence? I think the first step should be to allow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to make a thorough study of the problem without interference from outside parties.
Congress should start taking action now to show us they are ready to do the jobs they have been elected to do. It is easy to assume that all of us in Indiana are impressed and satisfied with bills and decisions that “ensure fair elections” or “protect us from being overrun by immigrants.” They may also think we are impressed by political ads that feature racking of semi-automatic assault weapons and parading with other firearms. Many of us are not.
I challenge them to take the necessary steps to begin to make a real difference for all Hoosiers.
Phil Jackson
Fort Wayne
Hardening our schools could prevent tragedies
A few years ago, possibly at the time of the Sandy Hook or Columbine shootings, the uproar was great about new gun control laws. An article in this paper indicated that there were more than 22,000 pieces of gun control legislation, none of which seem to have been worth the paper they were written on.
One detail that came out about the Texas school shooting is that the shooter found an unlocked, seldom-used door to gain entrance. Who was responsible for the security of the building? Was there a metal detector anywhere? How did the shooter manage to get into a classroom unnoticed?
A possible fix to all this: Pocket doors, made of bulletproof glass and steel, and capable of opening by remote control by certain reliable personnel. The remotes could be capable of using two or three codes, one for entrance and one for exit, and one capable of recognizing the carrier. If someone not assigned to a particular unit tried to use it, it would signal security personnel that something is wrong.
The pocket doors would have no visible handles or locks, which should discourage an unauthorized person from attempting entrance. Each classroom would, of necessity, have a different code that would be perhaps changed on a daily basis, or at least weekly.
This may be daydreaming, and the cost would be high, but what is more important, the price of safety or the lives of our children?
Don Hicks
Fort Wayne