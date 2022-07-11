A possible solution to downtown needs
Target just announced it is willing to take a 22,000-square-foot location in Pittsburgh for a grocery store (that is very small for Target). I sure wish Chuck Surack would pursue Target for his new development on Maiden Lane.
Douglas Tracey
Fort Wayne
Educational boost will strengthen state workforce
Two of the most significant challenges facing Indiana are improving the educational outcomes for all K through 12 students and greatly elevating the post-secondary attainment levels of our adult workforce.
Currently, Indiana is behind its competitor states in the race to develop and establish a well-skilled, well-educated workforce for the jobs of today and tomorrow. There are literally twice as many job openings in Indiana as there are job seekers. And our workforce participation rate remains below pre-pandemic levels.
Let’s look at the breakdown. Our overall unemployment rate is now 2.2%, but that jumps to 4.6% for those with only a high school diploma and to more than 7% for those with less than a high school diploma.
When it comes to workforce participation, the numbers are even more concerning. Just a little more than half of all Hoosiers with only a high school diploma are employed. For those with no high school diploma, more than 60% are not in the workforce.
These metrics show Indiana has a massively leaking talent pipeline.
We must concentrate our policy focus and state resources on improving the outcomes and skills of those at the bottom end of the educational attainment scale. That’s one of the very best ways to improve our overall workforce participation rate and fill the open jobs we have.
The Indiana Chamber is seeking to frame this important conversation and push for transformative actions that will have the most impact. This summer, our organization is building out a workforce policy priority list for the General Assembly and governor, and we will share them publicly when available.
Bold action is what’s needed to repair our leaking talent pipeline and lift up the educational attainment and workforce skills of our citizens.
Kevin Brinegar
President and CEO, Indiana Chamber of Commerce
Left’s interpretation shows disdain for Constitution
In discussing the progress of women’s rights, Jocelyn Noveck of The Associated Press (June 27) says: “Capping it off was Roe v. Wade a year later [1973], granting a constitutional right to abortion.” Here the left’s faulty understandings on this issue are clearly revealed.
In our republic, the Supreme Court does not “grant” citizens rights they now possess. Our rights are granted by the Constitution (and ultimately, said the Founders, by God). Unlike the left’s understanding, the Supreme Court is not a “backup legislative body” that provides laws when Congress cannot or will not act in a matter.
A “constitutional” right to abortion? That was precisely the point of the court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. The court said no such right can actually be detected or uncovered in the Constitution (as even Ruth Bader Ginsburg feared was the case). It declared that the 1973 Roe reasoning was faulty, even as was that behind the Dred Scott decision of 1857.
The Supreme Court’s function is not to determine whether a law or court ruling is helpful; it is to determine whether in our system a law or ruling is in accordance with the Constitution (or an extremely long-standing legal precedent).
One fears that, in the end, the left doesn’t actually like our Constitution, especially its theory of the separation of powers.
James W. Voelz
Fort Wayne