‘Angels’ aid neighbor with storm cleanup
Angels came to my home recently and took down a large tree that had fallen against my house during the last storm.
Within two hours, they had the tree down and stacked at the edge of my lawn.
My angels are my neighbors Mike and his extended family, Don, Billy and Austin. Also there were neighbors Pete, Josh and Justin.
The only pay they would take was my heartfelt thanks and a couple of pizzas. I feel blessed.
Bea Schanen
Fort Wayne
GOP’s reign continues to set Hoosiers back
What have Indiana’s Republican representatives done for us?
Jim Banks, Todd Young and Mike Braun welcomed an insurrection. They used a deadly pandemic as a tool to score Trump points. Both Young and Braun voted for Supreme Court judges who lied that a 50-year precedent would be upheld. They have voted against every attempt to make our lives better: American Rescue Plan, Build Back Better, infrastructure bill, Child Tax Credit. The list goes on.
All state level Republicans have consistently misused tax dollars by giving millions to unaccredited, unregulated, non-tax paying religious entities with schools. They have shown how low they will stoop to scare voters with critical race theory.
Attorney General Todd Rokita shows no concern that a 10-year-old girl was raped but that her lifesaving procedure was conducted in a legal manner. For the record, it was without question and Rokita has been issued a cease-and-desist order for promoting a lie. That “legal manner” should be treated in the same way Hooiser Republicans praise their permitless carry gun law in the latest useless killing in Greenwood. Will Rokita investigate this shooting with the same furor he did for a legal abortion?
This Republican Party is supporting a candidate for secretary of state who is continuing a well-refuted lie that there was a stolen election in 2020.
What more do we Hooisers need to get out and vote? The Republican Party in Indiana has secured its influence through gerrymandering. Collectively, we can change our Senate in Washington, D.C., this year and in 2024. That in turn changes the laws that come to the states.
This year, in House District 50 and Senate District 17, we have choices. We change state representatives by voting in sheer numbers this November. There are choices throughout the state. Put a stop to the insanity of the Hoosier Republican reign. Your 10-year-old daughter’s life depends on it.
Joyce Bentz
Huntington
Waynedale donations made for great fireworks show
I would like to thank the Waynedale businesses that gave donations toward our fireworks.
They were displayed from the AMVETS, and what an awesome show. It was the best I’ve seen for a long time.
Again, thank you. We needed that here in Waynedale after what everyone’s been through these past few weeks.
Patty Goehringer
Fort Wayne
GFL proving worthy of our confidence
During its first several weeks in Fort Wayne, GFL Environmental has proven as good as Red River was bad, at least in my addition.
For the past two weeks, our trash has been picked up before 8:30 on Monday morning. The crews make sure that nothing drops into the street, and they put the trash bin back properly with the lid on.
Thanks for a job being very well done!
Darrell Turner
Fort Wayne