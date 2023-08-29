Rate hike request contrasts with Ohio experience
It was interesting to read about I&M’s request for a rate hike being submitted to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. Such interest is noted when comparing Hoosier rates with those of our neighboring state, Ohio, also served by AEP.
I am charged 17 cents per kilowatt hour, while a friend of mine in Ohio pays 11 cents. While my last monthly electric bill was $250, in Ohio it would have been $135.
Maybe the Indiana commissioners should examine Ohio’s contract and implement some changes that would reduce Indiana’s utility rate rather than raising it. Perhaps they could incorporate regulations designed to work for the common good of Hoosiers, including both price and service.
But that might be asking too much. So be it.
Richard N. Avdul
Fort Wayne
Banks’ Ukraine opposition welcome in the Kremlin
Vladimir Putin’s new bestie is Jim Banks, along with the 69 other Republicans who voted earlier this month to stop helping Ukraine.
You can just about see Putin smile in celebration, then pen Banks a nice thank you note.
Banks likes to style himself the champion of liberty, but his vote showed his flag-waving is just a fraud.
He sides with Putin, with Hungary’s Viktor Orban, with Pyongyang Chubby, with Xi Zinping.
Putin continues the war against Ukraine, hoping Donald Trump will win and stop American aid to Ukraine. That was exactly the purpose of Banks’ vote.
But Banks is so ill-grounded in history that he forgets how the Soviets murdered freedom in Hungary, Czechoslovakia and Poland, and how they saddled East European countries from Estonia to Romania with crony communism and KGB oppression. Banks doesn’t get this is a war of democracies against totalitarianism.
Why does Banks side with an aggressor, a brutal, murderous, criminal dictatorship?
Because he is a sycophantic Trumpanista. And Banks is a Washington climber, he is not a man of principle; otherwise he would stand with Ukraine. Banks stands with Trump for personal gain, thus with Putin because Trump and Putin are also besties.
Putin knows how thin is Banks’ moral fiber, so Putin scrawls his thanks to Banks on a Kremlin thank you card, adding a sprinkle of his favorite fragrance, eau d’barbarism, in appreciation from the whole Kremlin gang for Banks’ support for totalitarianism.
Jim Sack
Fort Wayne
Doctor rightly denied state recognition
I have followed closely the events surrounding the case of Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who was disciplined by the Indiana Medical Licensing Board for violating the privacy of a 10-year-old rape victim on whom she performed an abortion.
So, naturally, I was interested in The Journal Gazette’s Aug. 17 editorial.
Unfortunately, the newspaper embraced a misguided perspective honoring a doctor who disrespected a patient’s privacy and sent a child back to live with a criminal perpetrator who violated her. Such a person does not well represent more distinguished and laudable Hoosier women, in my view.
Brandon Seifert
Huntertown
Invasion of homeless plaguing Waynedale
All of a sudden, Waynedale has acquired homeless people.
They decided Waynedale Park is a good place to call home. They take showers in the splash pads. All this is happening across from an elementary school.
During the day, they walk our streets. Also, they have been seen sleeping under the trailers behind Kroger.
We can’t get repairs in our area (not enough money), but we can get what the mayor doesn’t want in his area – the homeless.
Patty Goehringer
Fort Wayne