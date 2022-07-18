EMT, police offered aid in wake of storm crisis
I am writing to report a fabulous job by two EMT/paramedics from Three Rivers Ambulance Authority. I have read so many negative reports, but I have nothing but praise for them, as does my sister who was the recipient of their care. The two wonderful ladies were Haley McGregor and Jennifer Crimm.
On June 14, at 4:15 a.m., I was attempting to pick up my sister for her dialysis. Due to downed trees and wires, I was unable to leave my addition. I knew she needed help, but I could not assist her. I told her I was going to call 911. I explained the issue and asked if they could get to her. Even though a large tree blocked most of Covington Road, and several trees blocked much of my sister’s street, they were able to reach her home by walking the last block or two.
Haley called me when they reached her home; she kept me informed of the issues they faced. They could not transport her to dialysis, only to the hospital. The hospital was, due to the weather, already overloaded. The problem remained that she needed oxygen. She had oxygen tanks in her home, but no regulator (it was in my car). Haley and Jennifer called the police to see whether they could help. Bless them, they could. They met me at the entrance to my addition, received the oxygen tank and regulator and took them to my sister. By this time, her oxygen saturation was down to the low 80% range.
I do not know the name of the officer but thank him as well.
Haley and Jennifer stayed with my sister until her oxygen level improved, then hooked up a new tank so she had enough oxygen until I could get her to dialysis later that day. They also programmed her mobile phone, which was new, so she could call me and also call 911 for an emergency.
Both of us are so thankful that those two were the responders and that they showed the compassion, integrity and had the critical thinking skills to look at the options, act on them and obtain the best possible results.
They truly made a very scary situation less so.
Linda Morningstar Kay Morningstar
Fort Wayne
Rokita, lawmakers do taxpayers disservice
John Krull’s July 8 op-ed directing attention to the bumbling of state Attorney General Todd Rokita is accurate and well written.
The unanimous opinion of the Indiana Supreme Court in Holcomb v. Bray et al. notes the utility of seeking a declaratory judgment, stating “Declaratory judgments are an expeditious and economical way to decide controversies while there is still time for peaceable judicial settlement.” Simply said, it affords resolution before the stuff hits the fan when in crisis mode.
But Rokita stood at the ready, forking in a load including the spurious contention that the governor is not a “person” entitled to initiate such an action, alongside the whopper that he, as attorney general, possesses exclusive authority to initiate and defend legal actions on behalf of the governor. Translated, Rokita sought to arrogate to himself the role of final arbiter of the issue by blocking the governor’s access to the courthouse.
Summarily disposing of these nefarious assertions, the court proceeded to resolve the central issue with the result widely anticipated: Rokita’s vain, ambitious foray came to a halt.
But a front-page headline parroting Rokita’s assertion that the governor had cost the state a half-million dollars in legal fees was a cheap shot.
Now the legislature prepares to convene in special session. The current General Assembly is perhaps the most dysfunctional since that of 1863, which sought to emasculate Gov. Oliver Morton as a means of gaining control of executive authority and ending state support for the Union war effort.
Steve Williams
Huntington