Litter problem lessens pride in hometown
I thought it appropriate that I respond to/encourage/cheer the letter from Jeff McCann (“Litter problem plague all around the county,” April 4). I have written a few letters echoing his thoughts.
He is 100% on target. I was born and raised in Fort Wayne. I departed in 1978. I have primarily lived in Boulder, Colorado, the past 26 years.
The littering in Fort Wayne is atrocious. My Boulder friends who visit me are appalled. I see people emptying their car ashtrays in parking lots (they explain, “This is not littering”). I walk from Fresh Market to Walgreens on West Jefferson and see a beautiful creek clogged with trash.
This is really unbelievable.
Fort Wayne, wake up!
Stop throwing trash out your window.
I love my hometown, but this activity/habit is ridiculous.
Byron Scott Laurie
Boulder, Colorado
Leadership lacking throughout politics
I wanted to express support for recent pieces by Jim Smith and Lee Hamilton.
I know Jim Smith, and I like his choices in music, and he is right (“Balance as essential in politics as music,” Letters, March 24), we lack good leaders today. I do not see any on my ballot. I am very conservative but not a Trump supporter. It is time to move on.
I may not agree with Hamilton on some issues, but he is a respected, honest leader as is Smith. We miss these strong, positive leaders. I am not happy with our political leaders or the media on either sides.
I am tired of the news. I watch funny home videos, nature shows, the History Channel, and listen to music. I find it difficult to understand how we cannot address major issues: crime, gun control, debt, Social Security, poverty, homelessness and mental health.
In the Book of Daniel, Babylon was overthrown because of terrible leadership. We must have the leaders with courage and wisdom to stand up for what is right. Too many just want personal gain or votes to keep their position.
Is the handwriting on the wall? We need those who want to work peacefully and productively together to get back on the right track to preserve this country. We need better role models and leaders. We need those who will listen, learn and care about everyone. It takes courage to take a stand on God-given guidelines and principles.
Daniel A. Risk
Wabash
Salute to a friend, fellow botany enthusiast
Jim Tobolski and I became friends on Jim’s first day of advising me on my studies. Jim and I are both botanists. Jim’s expertise was in woody plant genetics.
Jim loved going out into the field with me whenever I had botanical herbaceous field work to do for ACRES Land Trust.
While out in the McNabb-Walter Nature Preserve, we came upon a tulip poplar whose trunk was five feet in diameter. I pointed at the tree, and Jim walked with his arms outstretched and hugged the tree. What a great feeling that gave me.
That same day in the preserve we came across an herbaceous plant that I rarely see, a turtlehead snapdragon. I became excited and Jim said: “You’re like a kid in a candy store when you are out doing field work.” He was right; I am.
On April 7, 2014, Jim took me out to lunch as it was my birthday. No one had ever done that for me before.
I miss my friend Jim Tobolski very much!
Gary Helmke
Fort Wayne
