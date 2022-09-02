Debt relief doesn’t address problem of college costs
As a born and bred Republican millennial, I’m against the recent debt relief for students, but not because I don’t think the government shouldn’t pay for student loans. Rather, this recent decision by the president to wipe out $10,000 of student loans doesn’t get to the heart of the issue and actually fix what is broken with the current system. That, of course, being sky-high interest rates on the loans and exorbitant tuition rates.
When borrowers are paying more in interest than the face value of the note they originally took out, there is no viable path to financial freedom. Even still, college tuition costs continue to rise. Even if college loans were interest free, the payback, especially for students who don’t acquire help in funding college, will still hamper them for decades.
The solution? It’s time for the federal government to step in and cap interest rates. Students shouldn’t have to pay what it would cost for a home just in interest payments. Secondly, our high school educators need to be making sure those who want to go to college can, and those who don’t have a viable path elsewhere.
This will make the supply actually equal the demand, and a degree can actually become attainable. The beautiful thing is there are more solutions than I’ve mentioned.
Simply wiping out $10,000 in debt doesn’t even put a dent in this issue; it just passes the problem on.
Austin Fox
Fort Wayne
Democrats also benefited from state assistance
I consider myself an independent voter, taking the time to research all candidates during our election cycles and selecting those to vote for based on how they align with my views on various subjects.
I read with interest the article by Michael Hiltzik in the Aug. 28 Journal Gazette. It was a very interesting article, with a lot of points to consider about college debt relief. My only concern is that Hiltzik concentrated only on those Republicans who “took advantage” of subsidized money from their respective states. I am sure there were Democrats who also took advantage of any help their respective states would have supplied.
I challenge Hiltzik to do some additional research and produce a second article listing those Democrats who also took advantage of subsidized money.
Diana Smith
Roanoke
Abortion defenses are based on lies
I am writing in support of a letter on Aug. 22 on the subject of abortion by William Cook.
Every column, letter, speech, etc. that I see supporting abortion is based on a foundation of lies.
Lie No. 1: Abortion is health care. The truth is a pregnancy is not a disease so abortion is not health care.
Lie No. 2: Abortion is about the woman’s own body. The truth is it is the body of a separate human being with a separate DNA that is being murdered.
Lie No. 3: Abortion is a matter of privacy. The truth is there is no right for one human being to murder another as long as they do it in private.
Lie No. 4: Abortion is a constitutional right. The truth is abortion is nowhere mentioned or hinted at in the Constitution.
Could we ever just speak the truth in our communications?
David Carroll
Huntington