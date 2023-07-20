Professional-quality theater on display
The Fort Wayne Summer Music Theater is offering a true gift to our community. The local production of “The Phantom of the Opera” can be seen this coming weekend at North Side High School. I saw it last weekend and was awed by the professionalism of the cast and the entire production team. It is hard to believe these are all high school students. Do not miss this opportunity.
Thank you, Fort Wayne Summer Music Theater, for another great theater experience.
Betty Barry
Fort Wayne
Banks’ fentanyl stance applies to guns, too
Rep. Jim Banks is correct about one thing in his July 13 opinion piece on fentanyl: No parent should lose a child.
I am glad he met with people affected by this terrible drug. However, he then goes on to a rant about China and Mexican drug cartels. Who is he trying to scare? We have law enforcement at the borders doing a very good job at stopping drugs from coming into this county. Banks appears not to be aware that a wall is not going to keep drugs from getting into this country. The money to build a wall could be used for mental health services, health care, education in high schools about illegal drugs and the effects on humans, jobs and housing.
I wonder: Has Banks met with the parents of children who have died from gun violence? Their pain and suffering are just as tragic. Nearly every day we hear of another innocent child murdered by guns. The New England Journal of Medicine printed an article about current causes of death among children and adolescents. The mortality data indicate in 2020 a new peak in gun deaths, and it continues to increase. For children between the ages of 1 and 19, firearm homicides increased by 33.4% nationally between 2019 and 2020, with firearm suicides increasing by 1.1%.
Indiana is not doing very well in keeping children alive. According to research done by Everytown For Gun Safety, “Guns are the leading cause of death among children and teens in Indiana. In Indiana, an average of 124 children and teens die by guns every year, of which 30% of these deaths are suicides and 64% are homicides.” I wonder how much money Banks has received from the NRA. He supported concealed-carry legislation. Does he believe assault weapons belong in the hands of children? I do not.
Banks is right: A unified nation must be a priority. Banks works for everyone in his district. I look forward to him supporting common-sense gun reform and making sure all parents, grandparents, aunts, uncle and friends no longer must grieve over a loved one because of gun violence.
Jane Ritchhart
Fort Wayne
Form letter would offer advice for drivers
Rather than just complain about street resurfacing, I offer this form letter for someone in the street services business to sneak out a letter because the current city administration apparently does not give a hoot about us.
“Hey! Y’all. Listen up. I just heard that the following streets are going to be milled and resurfaced, so I advise that those living in or have businesses in the _______ area, plan ahead to start your drive early if you are traveling these streets, ___________________, in the month of _______.”
You’re welcome. Hope this helps.
James Bugert
Fort Wayne