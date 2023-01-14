City’s artistic gem must be preserved
My husband and I moved to Fort Wayne 20 years ago from the Chicago area. We were pleasantly surprised to see in the Arts United package that was mailed to our home that Fort Wayne had a Philharmonic.
I called and ordered tickets to a few concerts for that autumn of 2002. After viewing these concerts (Masterworks series), we were amazed by the high quality of its musicians. We have been subscribers to the Philharmonic ever since. For a city the size of Fort Wayne to have such a talented and professional group contained in a Philharmonic is a true artistic gem for this city.
Fort Wayne is the cultural and economic center of northeast Indiana. To have and keep a Philharmonic has made this region distinctive. To allow this to be lost would be a civic and cultural hole to the city of Fort Wayne and area. The musicians of the Phil have made significant contributions to environmental and human rights projects in this city. They also do numerous outreach programs to the community for people of all ages, especially school-age children, not to mention the amount of work and study to keep themselves the high-caliber professional musicians they are.
We find it hard to believe that Chairman Rick James, President and CEO Brittany A. Hall and the board seem not to value the musicians of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic. At the least they should be given a wage of $32,000, knowing the assets of the Phil and the Endowment Fund. We strongly implore them to ratify a contract with these professional musicians to keep this cultural gem of this city flourishing.
Mary Jane Novosel
Fort Wayne
Incremental progress can help smokers quit
Contrary to popular belief, tobacco dependence is not just a “bad habit” or a “personal choice.” Nicotine is an extremely powerful drug, intentionally designed by the tobacco industry to keep you hooked.
Evidence of this: It takes an average of 10 tries before users are able to quit for good – and some of us may lose all hope that we’ll ever be able to quit or wonder “is it too late?”
It is never too late.
Relapse is not failure. Trying to quit is progress, whether you stay quit or not. Don’t let a slip derail your efforts. Quitting isn’t all or nothing. Approaching any lifestyle change with this mindset is counterproductive.
Some tips for quitting:
• Don’t quit cold turkey: Why make it harder on yourself? Using patches, gum or lozenges will double your chances of success.
• Set a practice quit day. Being successful at anything takes practice; quitting tobacco is no different.
• Take small steps: Try delaying a cigarette for 10 minutes in the morning. If you are successful at that, you’ll feel more confident, and confidence is key.
• Celebrate successes along the way: Think progress, not perfection. Contemplating quitting or preparing to quit is a big deal. Take it one step at a time.
If you’re thinking about quitting or are ready to quit, call 1-800-QUIT-NOW, and they will support you every step of the way.
Let’s make 2023 the year you stay quit for good.
Taylor Bowser
Tobacco Free Allen County
Officers’ help appreciated in traffic emergency
On Dec. 20, my auto became disabled on West Jefferson Boulevard in the midst of busy afternoon traffic.
A Fort Wayne Police officer and a uniformed canine handler pushed my auto onto a business parking area, which was not close.
I seriously appreciated their assistance. I hope they see this. Thank you, ladies!
Jane Marquardt
Fort Wayne