Document handling shows disregard for the rules
A recent Associated Press article regarding finding classified documents in President Joe Biden’s Delaware home referred to apparent mishandling of classified documents.
If the Department of Defense rules for handling classified documents are followed, it is impossible for such things to happen. These rules include keeping the documents in a locked safe, signing in and out of such safes whenever they are opened and, perhaps the most important, an annual inventory of such documents. The latter definitely precludes having a document missing for six or seven years.
The problem is these people don’t believe rules apply to them. They only apply to ordinary people.
John Mohr
Grabill
Anonymous generosity worthy of protection
As Hoosiers, we take pride in our generosity and humility. No matter how we’re making a difference – a school fundraiser or a donation to our favorite charitable cause – we should be able to choose whether to be recognized for it.
The Indiana General Assembly is considering legislation that would preserve this choice: the right of charitable donors to keep their giving private if they wish. This is a key pillar of philanthropy. Without this protection, donor privacy could be at risk. If Indiana’s certified nonprofits, which include some religious institutions, can no longer provide the option of giving anonymously, it could produce a chilling effect that endangers the funding of so much good work throughout the state.
There are many reasons people choose to keep their donations private. Many simply value their privacy. For others, it is consistent with their religious beliefs. And some fear harassment or retaliation. In a 2021 survey, nearly 70% of Americans said privacy concerns are important to them when making charitable donations.
Freedom of religion, speech and association are hallmarks of America. It is enshrined in the First Amendment of the Constitution for a reason. The U.S. Supreme Court has repeatedly upheld the right of individuals to give and associate privately, 1958’s NAACP vs. Alabama and 2021’s Americans for Prosperity Foundation vs. Bonta being two prominent examples.
As president of Indiana Philanthropy Alliance, the state’s largest association representing foundations, companies and social investors in all 92 counties, I strongly support this legislation to protect donor privacy. Let us continue our Hoosier tradition of being generous and humble while protecting the privacy of those who give back.
Claudia Cummings
President and CEO,
Indiana Philanthropy Alliance
Nature’s most helpless deserve our protection
When I read the Jan. 13 article about animal abuse, I cried. I sobbed for Sapphire. Demarco K. White needs to be incarcerated for a very long time if he inflicted that horrific abuse on an innocent non-human. Sapphire died because of White’s sickly need to punish a defenseless creature.
Thank you to Christopher Snider for his Jan. 26 letter to The Journal Gazette; I certainly agree with him.
Mahatma Gandhi wrote, “I hold that the more helpless a creature, the more entitled it is to protection by man from the cruelty of man.”
May our judicial system punish White by removing him from the streets.
Christina M. Stone
New Haven