Investment in nature continues to pay off
If there is one thing we learned from the past two years, it is that people seek nature in times of tumult and uncertainty. In 2020, Indiana’s natural surface trails experienced a 63.9% increase in visitation and more than a 100% increase in the months of April and May. Trails and wild places don’t just happen. They require thoughtful leadership and bold, strategic investments such as Next Level Trails and the state’s new Next Level Conservation Trust, a $25 million commitment to conservation. Investments in nature preserve our past – our Hoosier Heritage – and our future. They protect the rights of our children and their children to a brighter and better world.
Studies have shown that nature and protected lands are intrinsically tied to the best things in life. Healthy, protected lands help ensure clean air, clean water and sustainable food sources – things we all need to thrive, and our children will need to survive. They protect the landscapes and wildlife that make Indiana unique and extraordinary.
For many, our fondest memories are tied to nature and protected lands. Investments such as the Next Level Conservation Trust and partnerships with organizations such as Indiana’s land trusts ensure the state is at the forefront of preserving special memories and fostering opportunities to forge new ones.
In Indiana, outdoor recreation generates $15.7 billion in consumer spending annually. As a millennial, I can validate the importance of investments such as the Next Level Conservation Trust when it comes to our generation’s decisions about where to live, work and raise families. If Indiana desires to secure new business and quality employees, then we must continue making strategic investments like the Next Level Conservation Trust that attract developing talent, bolster quality of life (and place), and inspire healthy, vibrant communities.
The next time you are out enjoying your favorite trail or wild place, remember to celebrate these forward-thinking investments that will transform and determine the future of our Hoosier State.
Andrea Huntington
Executive director,
Indiana Land Protection Alliance
Lawmakers’ focus must be on children
I was saddened by the news that one of our Supreme Court justices has been threatened. Arming the Supreme Court is not a good idea. They spend their time arguing points of law, and packin’ a weapon at the same time could be inherently dangerous. Instead, arm their household staff, including the upstairs maid as well as the gardener. Problem solved.
School shootings could be handled in the same manner. Arm the janitorial staff and cafeteria workers.
But wait! How about outlawing assault weapons and high-capacity magazines?
Sounds like a bold move, but it would be a good start. This is the USA, not the NRA.
We the people should be allowed to decide how to best protect our children.
It makes me cry to see lawmakers sit on their hands while our children are being slaughtered.
Please, do your job and stand up for our kids.
Clyde Markley
Fort Wayne
Moral authority lacking in society’s debates
In the recent debate of shootings occurring all too often in our society, what does not seem to be discussed is values. I am all for a robust gun debate. The criminal element though by definition does not typically follow the law.
We have thrown God out of our schools and society. In these same schools where shootings are occurring, children are taught they are descendants of a fluke of nature that crawled out of the primordial soup. Without a transcendent moral authority there is no right and wrong – just opinion. Just maybe some discussion along those lines in our homes, schools and society would be worth a shot as well.
David Roehling
Harlan