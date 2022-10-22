Vote for better pick regardless of party
In just a few weeks, a few of us will be casting our votes again. Perhaps we should take the time this year to look at the people running for these positions and not just the party they happen to represent. Take, for example, the position of state treasurer.
What are the responsibilities of the state treasurer?
• Custodian of all state revenues
• Has discretionary power to invest the state’s general fund and more than 77 trust funds
• Invests a portfolio of more than $5 billion
Who is running? What are their qualifications?
Daniel Elliot
• President of the Morgan County Redevelopment Commission
• Former Morgan County Councilman
• Owner of a software company in Martinsville
• Worked as a software architect in the technology sector
• Started his own software company
Jessica McClellan
• Treasurer of Monroe County since 2017
• Secretary of the Monroe County Board of Finance
• Has invested more than $100 million in public funds
• Vice president of the Indiana County Treasurer’s Association
• Chief investment officer and tax collector for Indiana’s 11th largest county budget
“But which one is a Republican or a Democrat?” I hear you cry. Does that really matter? Do their views on abortion, same-sex marriage, gun control or redistricting have anything to do with their qualifications for state treasurer or how they will execute that position if elected?
This year, vote for the person best qualified for the position, regardless of party.
Dennis Eller
Fort Wayne
WANE wrong to cater to Banks’ whims
I am calling for a districtwide boycott of WANE-TV for deciding to cancel the debate for the 3rd District congressional seat because Rep. Jim Banks would not participate.
One does not have to look too far to see Banks is scared to face his constituents for the past two years while making a $174,000 salary and voting a resounding no on every issue that affects the citizens of this district. He voted no to certifying the 2020 election and welcomed with open arms Jan. 6 rioters at the Capitol.
WANE needs to know there are two other candidates who would like to face the voters and discuss their solutions to issues, something Banks has not been able to do because he has no solutions.
If WANE would rather bend to a scared Banks, then WANE should eliminate its news department.
Ron Pandoff
Fort Wayne
Veit’s qualities perfect for service to SACS
I am supporting Stephanie Veit for the Southwest Allen Schools board.
Nothing is more important to the economic health and quality of life of our community than our schools. We need to do everything possible to support and sustain them.
We need to provide competitive and attractive compensation for our teachers, compensation that rewards them for the essential work they do in guiding and educating our kids. We need to provide a safe environment in our schools where learning can thrive.
We need to protect intellectual freedom, which means we must ensure that our students have access to books and resources that reflect all ideas and points of view.
We need to support the work of our teachers, who have committed their lives to helping kids learn and grow into responsible, well-rounded, informed citizens. We need to let them do their jobs.
We do not need self-appointed interest groups inserting themselves into the classroom, trying to dictate which ideas are “acceptable” while silencing ideas with which they don’t agree. We need people on our school boards who will work hard to accomplish these goals.
Stephanie Veit is a strong leader with a long record of professional achievement and service to organizations that help people. She is open, honest, intelligent and principled. She is exactly the kind of person we need on the SACS board. By all means, vote for her if you are eligible to do so.
Jeffrey Krull
Fort Wayne
Banks’ record reflects devotion to nation
Most people in the 3rd District believe Jim Banks is an honorable, truthful representative. Others accuse him of lying, the supposed “whopper” being, “President Biden is charging the average Hoosier taxpayer over $2,000.”
This is correct. The average household is easily spending more than $2,000 this past year over previous years for everyday necessities. With inflation at 8.5%, the highest in 40 years, the Biden administration is telling us it’s not so bad and we are not in a recession. But we are. As a senior citizen, I look at my falling 401(k) balance and the rising prices for my expenses.
Banks lists “Seven steps to battle stagflation: Rein in excessive government spending; unleash American energy production; end COVID-19 restrictions globally; increase labor supply and productivity; address supply chain issues; implement a pro-growth tax policy; and impose regulation restraint.”
Another concern of Banks is our open southern border. President Biden and Vice President Harris tell us the border is secure. Yet the Western Journal states: “This past year has shattered all records with 1,853,837 illegal migrants entering from October 2021 to August 2022.” This does not take into account the thousands who escape detection.
With this influx comes human trafficking and staggering amounts of fentanyl. This is poisoning our 18- to 45-year-olds in record numbers.
Banks is also concerned about the threat of China to our nation. He has introduced two bills. Sanctioning Supporters of Slave Labor Act is a response to the Chinese Communist Party’s ongoing genocide and human rights abuses. The other is Preventing of US Technology Act of 2022. This would prevent federally funded research from being shared or conducted jointly with Chinese entities that participate in the Chinese military strategy. Most recently, Banks introduced a bill to defund the 87,000 IRS agents approved in the Inflation Reduction Act.
As chairman of the Republican Study Committee in the House, Banks is well aware of the issues and works tirelessly to come up with solutions. He deserves to be reelected. Vote Nov. 8.
Annie Humphrey
Berne
Convert current jail to homeless shelter
It seems that, despite many suggestions, our representatives are hell bent on building a new jail.
Has anyone thought about the uses of the present jail? I’m sure the city just wants to tear it down. They consider it an eyesore in our beautiful downtown.
I think it would make a great place for a homeless shelter. With very few modifications, it would be perfect. The cells are big enough for a bed, chair and TV.
They come with a sink and toilet.
It is heated during the winter and air conditioned in the summer. There are communal showers and places to congregate. There is a central kitchen and dining areas.
It certainly beats living under a bridge or in a tent or parking garage. Maybe we ought to think about it.
Mary Kay Matasky
Fort Wayne
Public input essential on jail solutions
There have been numerous articles about the county jail. It appears the jail has a flood of problems. If a larger jail is built, is it possible that all will be created is a larger jail with a larger flood of problems?
There is an entire floor of the jail that has been unfinished. I understand payment for a study of options was to a company that builds jails. Who else did a “study”? When will there be adequate time scheduled for the public to ask questions or participate in a solution? If a new jail were built, what is planned for the old jail? Where does all of the money collected from prisoners go?
The jail may be a complex problem without a satisfactory solution to everyone. What do the mayor and others believe? Do you believe anyone will expect the best possible solutions without the public being invited to meetings where they will be provided adequate time to speak and ask questions?
If anyone may be interested in placing their comments in written form, please leave them for me at our office at 717 W. Jefferson Blvd. As an ophthalmologist who used to work in training with jail prisoners and ambulance patients, I feel I have some experience with these type of patients.
Dr. Earl Braunlin
Fort Wayne
Forthright Henry worthy of admiration
I want to thank Mayor Tom Henry for his service to and leadership of Fort Wayne. He has been a guiding light through good times and challenging times.
I think Henry is an exceptional man who is giving the citizens he serves an example of total honesty and acceptance of the consequences for an erroneous action.
He declared his judgment was poor. He did not excuse or try to justify the act. He did not ask for preferential treatment. He will accept the consequence.
I do not personally know Henry, but I admire him as a man.
Let any of us who have not made a mistake cast the first stone.
Penny Koehl
Fort Wayne