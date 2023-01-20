Treatment of chancellor undercuts Purdue’s vision
Thank you to Mitch Daniels for such a memorable parting gift after leaving the presidency at one of the most prestigious universities, Purdue University, in the United States.
I particularly like Purdue’s Statement of Values and Daniels’ statement to the Purdue community, “… to be, without exception, a welcoming, inclusive and discrimination-free community.” Clearly, Daniels either does not intend on running for office again or didn’t really mean what he said – perhaps both.
Daniels had his chance at showing how committed Purdue is to diversity, equity and inclusion but instead let the Board of Trustees pardon Thomas Keon, chancellor of Purdue University Northwest, after mocking Asian language at commencement, and placed the burden of actually doing the right thing on the new president, Mung Chiang.
Of course, being of Asian descent, for him to take action might appear improper and vindictive.
And to repeat what I stated in my email to Purdue University’s Board of Trustees, “Growing up with a Japanese mother, I witnessed and was subject to this type of Asian accent mockery my entire life. I find it appalling, and what’s really disturbing is to allow someone of such high status within the institution to behave in this manner during a commencement, where young minds are shaped and the speaker represents the character of the organization.”
I’m hoping the decision by the Faculty Senate executive committee, chaired by Thomas Roach, is followed. Keon must either resign or be dismissed by the institution.
Richard Sartiano
Fort Wayne
Holcomb’s moderation a welcome turn
“Holcomb’s agenda for 2023 is largely praiseworthy (Jan. 9)” by Niki Kelly, formerly of The Journal Gazette, was a fair and balanced piece on the Perspective page. Though not agreeing with Gov. Eric Holcomb on every issue, I’ve usually found him to be a refreshing source of moderation and common sense in a political world of daily outrages and extreme partisanship from the ultras of both parties.
Terry Smith
Decatur
Peace-centered groups being co-opted for war
War in Ukraine is at an impasse. Russia controls about 20% of land where ethnic Russians live and the Kiev government is unlikely to dislodge them.
Oleksandra Matvlychuk of Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties dismissed calls for compliance during her Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech. She said, “This would not be peace, but occupation.”
The problem is that ethnic Russians in Ukraine agree. They have indicated by several referendums that they wish to be with Russia and would feel occupied by the Kiev government.
Russia won the Crimean Peninsula from the Turks in 1783 (four years before our Constitution was written). In a 1991 referendum, 93% of Crimeans voted for autonomy from Ukraine.
A potential solution to the current conflict occurred in 1994 when 83% of Crimeans voted for dual Crimean/Russian citizenship.
We had the opportunity to honor the 2015 Minsk Treaty but chose the path to war instead.
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel was correct in stating Ukraine (and the U.S.) used the 2015 peace treaty to prepare for war with Russia. The United States trained more than 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers before this war. We made Ukraine the largest recipient of U.S. military aid in Europe with billions of our tax dollars.
We call this “Putin’s war,” but we created this situation starting with the $5 billion we used to overturn Ukraine’s 2014 election.
We would never accept a hostile military in Canada or Mexico.
Many think tanks and institutions with peace in their name have been co-opted for war.
Alfred Nobel is rolling in his grave.
Tim Tiernon
Fort Wayne