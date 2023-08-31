City doing too little to assure traffic safety
Recent media coverage has shone a light on various traffic safety issues, pedestrian deaths the most grievous one. For me, this is a pro-life issue. In a time where everything seems to be partisan, surely the failure to work toward solutions on the city, county and state level shows that it isn’t.
Contact your representatives and ask them to make sure Fort Wayne becomes a member of the National Association of City Traffic Officials, as well as to advocate to implement the adopted complete street resolution as well as a Zero Vision plan.
Cornelia Schulz
Fort Wayne
Stifling conditions inconvenience at Snider
I was under the impression that all Fort Wayne Community Schools were air conditioned. I found out differently when I attended a volleyball game at Snider High School on Aug. 21.
Apparently there are two gymnasiums at Snider; the one my granddaughter’s team played in had no air conditioning.
The teams played the best two out of three games.
After only a short time, the girls were red-faced and sweating. As one of the spectators, I was very uncomfortable.
I did notice the adults sitting at the scoring table all had electric fans right in their faces.
There should be several big electric fans in the gymnasium for the comfort of the team players and the spectators.
Mary Sickley
Fort Wayne
Votes here protected by Electoral College
I write in response to various opinion pieces and letters regarding the Electoral College.
With a little homework one learns that our country was established to protect the minority. The Electoral College is one important example of that protection. It provides all, especially the little guys from smaller states, with a voice.
Without the protection provided by the Electoral College, our votes for president in Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana simply will not matter. Rather, the major population centers like Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and Portland, Oregon, etc. will dictate the winner because – do the math – they have the most voters.
If you like what you see there, I suppose you could support eliminating the Electoral College and the protection it provides voices like ours.
Our many successes realized here over the past 20-plus years are impressive, to say the least. Those successes reflect voices and inputs from both sides of the political aisle, and not always in agreement. Any president could learn from our example.
When it comes to voting for president, I like the benefits the Electoral College provides the little guy right here in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Tom Cottrell
Fort Wayne
Contract cancellation mistake by Henry team
The decision by Mayor Tom Henry and his administration to cancel the contract for Veo scooters is almost as ridiculous as Red River being selected for garbage service.
It should be obvious to the people of Fort Wayne that Henry and his administration need to be replaced with an administration that will be far more connected to the desires and concerns of city residents.
It appears there will be no Veo service while Henry is in office. Maybe his replacement will bring the scooter service back to a deserving city population.
Ron Baker
Fort Wayne