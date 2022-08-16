Smoking must be a focus of state’s health push
Gov. Eric Holcomb’s recent public health commission report estimated that Indiana’s local public health programs needed nearly $250 million in investment just to get us to the national average for health funding. This is unacceptable for all Hoosiers.
The health of our state is undoubtedly in a hole after years of neglect and chronic underfunding, so I am pleased to see momentum around improving public health. I urge our lawmakers to prioritize these public health recommendations during the next legislative session, but also include issues such as tobacco use on their agenda. This is especially urgent since the American Lung Association’s 2022 State of Tobacco Control report gave Indiana a failing grade on providing enough funding to programs that prevent and reduce tobacco use.
Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death in Indiana. If we are truly going to transform the health of our state, we must do more to help people quit smoking and keep kids away from these deadly products.
A significant increase in the cigarette tax and new investments in proven tobacco prevention and cessation programs should be a bedrock of our public health strategies in Indiana. Let’s fund public health and make our community healthier and cleaner by reducing tobacco use.
Urge your state legislators to act. To find their contact information, visit the Indiana General Assembly website.
Tiffany Nichols
Advocacy director, American Lung Association in Indiana
Neither party looking good with recent legislation
One cannot help but notice the back slapping and self-congratulating going on in the Democratic Party these days. The Democrats finally did something about global warming. Way too little and way, way too late.
As usual, in the knee-jerk response to anything the Democrats do, the Republican half of Congress voted against this bill’s passage, no matter how good it might be.
Only in this case they might be right. After 50 years of foot-dragging, the government is finally beginning to acknowledge that there may be something to this global warming thing. It only took the West going up in flames, Kentucky washing away, water shortages in half the country ... the list goes on. Now throwing a paltry few billion at the problem seems a little lame.
No need for bragging about this so-called landmark legislation. It is the proverbial drop in the bucket.
And on yet a further negative note, the Republicans in the Senate managed to block legislation making insulin cheaper; that was part of this bill. One must ask, what is wrong with these people? Whom are they working for? Certainly not us.
Edward J. Frank
Fort Wayne
CHEERS to all of the sponsors and participants who made this year’s “Rock the Fort” car show on July 30 a phenomenal success! The show attracted 411 vehicles and an estimated 1,000 attendees.
CHEERS as well to the Crime Stoppers Board of Directors and so many volunteers who stepped forward to make this year’s show successful.
Royce White
Board president, Greater Fort Wayne Crime Stoppers
Responsibility of pregnancy
Dear pregnant woman:
That which is within you is a human being like you. It is not a cow, a horse or a sheep.
Please nourish this baby and don’t treat it like livestock. Thank you.
Elise Koenemann
New Haven