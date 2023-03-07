Questionable motives underlie decisions
My mother told me to “watch what people do, not just what they say” to teach me to think critically. A valuable lesson. For I have witnessed a complete disconnect between words and actions among the people evaluating a River City Ventures proposal to turn a naturally developed recreational area into a commercial development.
The property in question is beyond that planned development in a residential area. It is part of a floodplain and includes land purchased by the developer. This is adjacent to property donated by an individual who designated that it be preserved whole for public recreational purposes. This Parks Department land was appropriately developed into our Rivergreenway.
Why did the plan commission recommend commercial development on this property at the expense of the community at large – the same project that was deemed “too dangerous” three years ago?
The developer has also already clear-cut and leveled a large area of his property in possible violation of DNR regulations (and a clear contradiction to his statement that “we will seek the appropriate permits and approvals prior to construction”). Why was he so confident in proceeding? And why did commissioners ignore this?
My questions and concerns have nothing to do with “not liking” developer Joey Tippmann, as his attorney and a commissioner condescendingly characterized those who oppose this project.
I sincerely appreciate the good work members of the Tippmann family have done in our community. The recent donation from the Mary Tippmann Cross Foundation of the Pontiac Street land for a grocery store is a good example. I fully support that project. However, now I wonder – was this really a “donation” (a gift given with no expectation of an exchange in value)?
Similarly, Tippmann has offered to “gift” a sidewalk on Parnell Avenue to substitute for our Rivergreenway as part of his “great plan.” A genuine gift would be the donation of his land to the Parks and Recreation Department so it could be restored and remain a part of our already-developed natural recreation area with free and equal access for all.
I urge City Council and the parks commission to reject this proposal.
Peg Maginn
Fort Wayne
‘Social propaganda’ has no place in education
Carroll High School is now engaged in a controversy over the school play “Marian: the True Story of Robin Hood.” A representative review calls it, “A gender-bender, patriarchy-smashing, hilarious new take on the classic tale.” In other words, it is social propaganda.
As Elaine Mura’s review notes, “Gender confusion permeates the current telling of this epic as male and female characters blend and fuse.” This is nothing but gender ideology posing as art, as if our young people were not confused enough already.
As gender dysphoria is pushed and becomes a social contagion, our girls are especially vulnerable, and the result is often irreversible damage. No child is born in the wrong body. Children do not need to escape or change their bodies to find happiness.
Body positivity includes letting our girls know it’s good to be a girl, so also for our boys. Those who want indoctrination can find it nearly everywhere in our social media. Let Carroll be a place of education.
Peter Scaer
Fort Wayne
Editorial shows need for jail alternatives
Thank you for the editorial questioning the need for a larger jail (“Construction costs,” Feb. 25). The county commissioners are quoted as saying, “The demand for (residences to place individuals...involved in alternative sentencing programs) far exceeds the availability of recovery beds.” Money would be so much better spent on recovery beds than on jail beds. It’s time to stop locking up people.
Rachel Gross
North Manchester