Questionable decisions show value of zoning
The continued rezoning in our city and county for the benefit of development without regard to other issues is alarming. No matter where you live, zoning is a shield to protect citizens and wildlife from irresponsible placement of new development.
For instance, a smelting plant (not a recycling plant as leaders like to call it) placed on the southeast side of Allen County is questionable. The southeast needs incentives to cause revitalization, but a smelting plant and its odors will turn away any future positive development.
In addition, placing the new Allen County Jail in the southeast section sends a message that certainly is not positive.
However, I’m curious why our county planners and leaders did not encourage IU Health to place its new hospital complex on the southeast or east side of the county. This would give the southeast a much-needed boost and provide medical care to a community that does not already have that service nearby.
Why are our planners taking more time to decide the location of a taco restaurant than they have taken to pass rezoning for a massive smelting plant and hospital complex at locations that are questionable?
Andrea Milliman
Roanoke
Revered teacher was also a valued friend
Thank you to Tim Goeglein for writing the article about my friend and fellow teacher, Barb Smith (“Teacher’s influence felt across five-decade friendship,” Oct. 21).
Barb and I each adopted a puppy from the same litter. We lived near each other at that time so we visited quite often. One weekend, we went to Peoria to put together an adult swing set for her parents.
I met some of her nieces and nephews.
She was very proud of her family and kept us aware of all the special events happening.
Barb and I decided our classes should have a connection, so my fifth grade class would take treats down to the first graders. We made them May baskets one year with, of course, candy inside.
She was a very special person and teacher.
Valerie Keys
Fort Wayne
Downtown parking suffers from over-bagging
I live downtown between Harrison and Calhoun streets. Over the Labor Day weekend, red bags were placed over the parking meters on Sept. 2 and removed on Sept. 6. The Macedonian Patriotic Organization held a street party in celebration of their heritage. The celebration was on Saturday. I’m happy for the organization to celebrate their heritage. My concern is with the continued use of the red bags over the meters, depriving residents parking over the rest of the holiday. Friends and family could not use the street parking without the fear of being towed.
Similarly, on Harrison Street, red bags were placed over meters starting at Jefferson and Harrison on the west side of the Embassy Theatre. This was done at the time of the Philharmonic’s first performance of the new season. The one parking space for people with a handicap is on the corner of Jefferson and Harrison and it was red bagged.
These are red bagged a lot over the course of the year. Attendees to functions at the Embassy are deprived of parking spaces close to the Embassy too many times. Usually, a meter is red-bagged for a one-day event which extends for four days.
Stephen L. Hinkle
Fort Wayne